Get shrubs for free

Take hardwood cuttings from your favourite shrubs to propagate new ones.

✱ Select a healthy shoot from last year’s growth and cut into 15-30cm lengths. Trim the top

of each at an angle, just above a bud, and the bottom end straight across, below a bud.

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✱ Push the cutting into a pot of compost mixed with grit, leaving about a third of the cutting poking above the surface.

✱ Place outside and protect from frost. By next spring, cuttings should sprout new growth.

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3 OF THE BEST… Pretty ivies

MIDAS TOUCH: Leaves with banana- yellow splashes. A climber that makes a fuss-free houseplant. H50cm-1m.

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CLOTTED CREAM: Large leaves with frilly edges, which can tinge red in cold weather. H1m.

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WHITE RIPPLE: Five-lobed, pointed leaves. Use indoors or out to cheer up a dull spot. H3m.