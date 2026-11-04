Listen up! | What's My Age Again?

Katherine Ryan's outspoken podcast returns

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Published In Features less than a min read
Katherine Ryan
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What’s My Age Again?

The hit podcast hosted by comedian Katherine Ryan has returned for its fourth season. Guests include Louis Theroux, Nish Kumar and Vicky Pattison. Exploring if age is just a number, with candid conversation and humour, guests also take a blood test to discover their biological age.

Katherine Ryan&#039;s podcast

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Where to find it

What's My Age Again?, is available to listen to across major podcast platforms, including: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Audible