Listen up! | What's My Age Again?
Katherine Ryan's outspoken podcast returns
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What’s My Age Again?
The hit podcast hosted by comedian Katherine Ryan has returned for its fourth season. Guests include Louis Theroux, Nish Kumar and Vicky Pattison. Exploring if age is just a number, with candid conversation and humour, guests also take a blood test to discover their biological age.
Where to find it
What's My Age Again?, is available to listen to across major podcast platforms, including: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Audible