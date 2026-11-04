Listen up! | What's My Age Again?

What’s My Age Again?

The hit podcast hosted by comedian Katherine Ryan has returned for its fourth season. Guests include Louis Theroux, Nish Kumar and Vicky Pattison. Exploring if age is just a number, with candid conversation and humour, guests also take a blood test to discover their biological age.

(Image credit: rayo)

Where to find it

What's My Age Again?, is available to listen to across major podcast platforms, including: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Audible