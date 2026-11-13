A meeting with | a DEVIL MONSTER

When Delphine Daviet kissed her daughter goodbye on the morning of 14 October 2022, it was a standard, rainy autumn day.

Lola, then 12, lived with her mum, dad Johan and her older brother Thibault.

'See you later,' Delphine smiled, as Lola left their apartment in Paris and headed to school.

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The close-knit family enjoyed a quiet life.

And Lola was Delphine's mini-me.

A sociable, loving, happy-go-lucky girl, always ready to help others.

Delphine and Johan worked as caretakers in their apartment block.

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So they were usually around when their daughter returned from school.

Only, by late afternoon, they were worried.

Where was Lola?

There was no sign of her.

As caretakers, they had access to the building's CCTV system.

Hoping for clues, they watched footage from earlier in the day, saw that around 3.20pm their daughter had entered their building.

Dressed in a white outfit and carrying her school bag, they saw she wasn't alone.

She had followed a mystery woman through the door.

Did she have something to do with Lola's disappearance?

Panicking, Delphine wrote on Facebook that Lola was 'last seen in the company of a girl we don't know'.

CCTV footage from later in the afternoon showed the same woman leaving the block.

This time, she was hauling a large trunk and other luggage while another neighbour held the door open.

But there was no sign of Lola.

Desperately worried, her parents alerted the police.

Lola was only 12 (Image credit: Alamy)

Well into the evening, officers, family, friends and other volunteers searched for the schoolgirl.

Around 11.30pm, a man discovered a travel trunk close to the apartment building.

And stuffed inside was Lola's lifeless, mutilated body.

Showing signs of sexual assault, her legs, feet, wrists and face were bound with tape.

She had at least 38 stab wounds across her body.

Along with the numbers one and zero written on her feet.

Police soon arrested the woman last seen with Lola.

Originally from Algeria, Dahbia Benkired, then 24, had arrived in France as a student in 2016.

Recently, she'd been staying in the apartment building where Lola lived, after becoming homeless.

Under questioning, she confessed to attacking Lola in her apartment.

She was charged with murder, rape of a minor with acts of barbarity, and concealment of a corpse.

Lola's killing not only devastated her loved ones. It also shook France, where there were protests when it emerged Dahbia had been living in the country illegally.

In February 2024, Lola's dad Johan, then 49, left a note on the door of the apartment where she'd been killed.

My darling, I still don't understand why there was so much cruelty and barbarity towards you, you who were so kind, he wrote.

After years of sobriety, he'd fallen back into heavy drinking, and died soon after.

'He died of grief, devastated by his demons,' Delphine said.

'All the hatred I had inside me, I took it out on her'

In October 2025, Dahbia Benkired, then 27, admitted Lola's torture, rape and murder at Paris Assize Court.

But under French law, a trial still had to take place.

'What I did was horrible and I regret it,' she told the courtroom full of people, including Lola's mum.

'I would like to ask the whole family for forgiveness,' Dahbia said.

But Lola's family wanted justice and her brother Thibault was given permission to address her directly.

'We would like you to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth, to all of France and to us,' he said.

During week-long hearing, the court heard the full, horrific details of Lola's final moments, according to her killer.

Dahbia, a heavy cannabis user who'd worked as a prostitute, told how she'd rowed with her ex-partner that day.

'He hurt me so much that I wanted revenge, I hated him,' she said.

Just 15 minutes after the argument, Dahbia had crossed paths with Lola as she arrived home from school.

Kind as always, Lola helped Dahbia carry a suitcase upstairs.

But it was at that moment, Dahbia revealed, that she decided to harm the schoolgirl.

The court heard that she lured Lola into the apartment where she was staying.

She then sexually assaulted her, slammed her head against a wall and attacked her with scissors and a box cutter before suffocating her.

'All the hatred I had inside me, I took it out on her,' she admitted.

CCTV had captured Dahbia stopping at a cafe and talking calmly to a man about her luggage, shortly after she'd left the apartment building with the trunk containing Lola's body.

Psychiatric experts had concluded that while Dahbia had psychopathic traits she was still fit to stand trial.

Lola's grieving mother Delphine (Image credit: Getty Images)

In court, Delphine Daviet paid tribute to her kind and loving daughter. She said she blamed herself because she waved her off that day.

"Then she encountered this thing, this devil monster,' Delphine told the court.

'I feel guilty, I couldn't save my Lola,' she added.

Dahbia Benkired was jailed for life, the first woman in France to ever receive a full-life term in prison, with no chance of early release.

"This decision will not give you back Lola,' the judge told Lola's mum and brother, who embraced after the verdict. 'However, we hope that it will be a step in your recovery process.'