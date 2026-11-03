Nigella Lawson | [‘Paul and I didn’t always agree’]

It’s safe to say that Nigella’s new role on The Great British Bake Off has stirred things up. For the first time in a decade the show, which is on our screens tonight, has pulled in more viewers than Strictly Come Dancing - something many are crediting the Domestic Goddesses’ arrival for.

So, it comes as a surprise that Nigella, 66, was hesitant about taking the gig. ‘I actually did worry that I didn't deserve the honour to be honest,’ she admitted, explaining, ‘Following two very eminent ladies… I wanted to make sure that I felt I could do it.’

However, she later told us that once she entered the tent she fit right in, confessing that it was ‘quite moving’.

‘They made me feel so welcome… I felt at home in about two minutes flat. It always sounds so cheesy to say it feels like a family, but it does.’

On-screen arguments

Nigella is the third judge to team up with Paul Hollywood, who has given out his famous handshakes since its inception in 2010. But, despite feeling nervous about following in the footsteps of Dames Mary Berry and Prue Leith, the TV chef believes that she and Paul ‘complement each other well.’That isn’t to say, though, that there were no quarrels during filming. ‘I’m not saying we always agreed,’ she revealed before Paul, 60, piped up, ‘We argued on a couple of points.’ He explained, ‘[It was] more about flavours… the fundamentals were the same… [But] she was brilliant. Nigella fitted in beautifully. It was lovely working with her.’