SAUSAGE traybake
Only 85p per serving!
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PREP TIME: 10 MINS COOK TIME: 45 MINS CALS: 525 FAT: 35G SAT FAT: 10G CARBS: 31G SERVES: 4
You will need
- 8 sausages
- 2tbsp olive oil
- 2tbsp wholegrain mustard
- 400g butternut squash,
- peeled and cut into 2cm chunks
- 3 apples, cut into quarters
- 2 red onion, cut into wedges
- 1 sprig sage, leaves picked (or a pinch dried sage)
- 2tbsp runny honey
- 200g kale or other
- leafy greens, shredded
How to do it:
- Heat the oven to 180C Fan. Toss the sausages in 1tbsp of the oil and 1tbsp of the mustard. Bake for 15 mins, shaking halfway through so they brown evenly.
- Combine the squash, apple, onion and sage with the remaining oil and mustard and the honey. Add to the tray, then arrange the sausages on top and cook for a further 20 mins.
- Stir in the greens and return to the oven for a further 10 mins, until the veggies are tender and the sausages cooked through.
TOP TIP Add a tin of drained lentils or butter beans to the tray with the greens if you need to serve more people.
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