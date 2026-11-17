It’s a myth that leaving your heating on low all day is more cost-effective compared to short, intense bursts. Instead, use a smart thermostat or timer to only turn your heating on when you’re going to be there. If you’re going away for a few days, it’s tempting to turn your heating off entirely, but don’t. ‘It’s recommended that your home stays at a minimum temperature of 12 degrees to prevent frozen pipes,’ says Clair Hughes, savings expert at vouchercodes.co.uk . ‘It could invalidate your home insurance policy if you don’t, plus burst pipes cost several hundred pounds to fix.’

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