Save money | Stop scams

3 easy ways to... Guard against identity fraud

Identity theft can lead to fraud, financial loss and difficulty getting loans, credit cards or a mortgage. Here's how to protect yourself.

1. REDUCE THE RISK

Take care of documents carrying personal information, like your passport, bank statements and utility bills. Store them in a safe and secure place, and shred or destroy any old documents. If you move house, update all your accounts, such as for your bank and credit card, with your new address, and consider redirecting your mail too. It's also vital you protect your identity online. Use a different and strong password for every account you use. And when you're using social media, think about what you're posting and who has access to it. Have you configured your account's privacy settings so that it's only accessible to the people you want to see it?

2. STAY ALERT

Be sure to check your credit card and bank statements regularly for suspicious activity and monitor your credit report too. Beware of unexpected contact, such as emails, calls or messages, asking you to confirm personal information. If you can't tell if it's a scam, contact the organisation in question directly, using the details they gave you when signing up with them in the first place.

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3. MAJOR RED FLAGS

Signs of identity theft or fraud include missing bank or utility mail, or bills and receipts for goods or services you didn't request. For more information, including what to do if you're a victim, visit ico.org.uk/for-the-public/identity-theft.