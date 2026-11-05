Secret AGONY

Emmerdale

ITV1

8pm

With Sadie’s cruel and toxic lies now exposed, Nicola has been able to start grieving her husband properly. But while everyone has rallied around her as she processes life without her beloved Jimmy, co-worker Kev in particular has proved to be an unlikely rock, and this week, the pair grows closer.

Since Jimmy’s death, Kev has surprised Nicola by showing his softer side, and in a moment of heartache and madness she even tried for a drunken kiss (that she quickly regretted)… but is something else, which could be more than friendship, quietly beginning to brew and bubble?

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Kev pulls her into a comforting man hug

As Nicola gets overwhelmed at work and throws everyone out of the cafe, Kev witnesses the commotion and steps in. As he pulls her into a big comforting man hug, they have a heart-to-heart during which Nicola opens up about how awful she's feeling living life without her Jimmy.

‘Nicola has started to see Kev in a different light,’ says Nicola Wheeler, who plays the grieving widow. ‘He has become her ally.’

But could their connection develop into a romance? ‘All I’m going to say is wait and see,’ teases the actor.

Nicola has started to see Kev in a different light

Things certainly take a tender turn when Nicola candidly admits that she’s finding it impossible to sleep without Jimmy snoring away beside her. Kev offers up his bed for a change of scenery making it clear that he, of course, will kip on the sofa. However, when Nicola finds she still can’t nod off and decides to head home instead, she passes sleeping Kev and hears him making an oh-so familiar and comforting noise…

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Lying down on the floor near Kev, Nicola hopes this could be the answer to her unbearable insomnia. But is it also the slow start of something more?