She's the BOSS!

Stepping into Tomie's home office, you might expect to see paperwork as she pulls open her filing cabinet.

But instead of the usual stationery, Tomie's office storage contains something much more revealing...

Gloves, wet wipes, duct tape and even a section for different kinds of ropes.

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Clues for what she does for a living, maybe?

But it's unlikely anyone would guess her lucrative job.

One that brings in a healthy six-figure salary every year.

Tomie is a dominatrix.

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'Men pay me thousands to submit to me,' she reveals, proudly.

And she's been a huge success ever since her first job, in 2019, with a client called Zero.

A man she still sees.

In a session with Zero, Tomie commands him to follow her instructions.

Mixing grains of brown and white rice in a pile on the floor, she commands him to separate the colours.

Picking up the grains one at a time.

And if he fails or messes up?

'There's going to be some kind of punishment,' Tomie says. 'I already know he's going to struggle.'

So, on his hands and knees, Zero crawls over to the small pile of rice.

Painstakingly trying to pick up single grains with tweezers.

Tomie and her client Zero (Image credit: Future Studio)

And Zero loves every minute.

'She's very intelligent and creative,' he says of Tomie, who he calls Mistress. 'No matter how strange or scary the situation may seem, I always feel safe with her.'

No one else knows about this side of Zero's life though.

A secret to his family and friends.

When the pandemic struck, not long after Zero started visiting Tomie, they found a way around lockdown.

Tomie had cameras installed in Zero's home.

A different way to exert her control over him.

'He had absolutely no privacy,' she remembers.

She even kept an eye on his phone - with his permission - using an app.

Then, as restrictions eased off, they made it physical.

Signing a contract, clearly stating Tomie's dominatrix role in Zero's life.

And he paid her handsomely for it.

An undisclosed but 'comfortably' six-figure sum.

Her charges start at around $1,000 an hour

Zero may have been Tomie's first client, but he definitely isn't her only one.

With six to eight regular customers, her charges start at around $1,000 (£725) an hour.

'There's no typical session because every individual is different,' she explains.

Before taking a booking with a new client, Tomie has a consultation with them.

Finding out a bit more about them, their reasons for contacting her.

Then she tailors a session to what they want.

When it comes to her regular clients, Tomie doesn't ask for gifts.

But that doesn't mean she doesn't have a wish list.

So if any of her loyal servants do decide to treat her, they know exactly what to get.

'The best advice I got was never spend your own money on luxury goods,' Tomie smiles.

Advice she's clearly taken on board.

Over the years, she's been lavished with designer jewellery - rings, earrings, necklaces, bangles...

But while she's no stranger to gorgeous gifts from men, it seems that Tomie isn't looking for a special someone.

After all, so much emotional energy goes into her relationships with the men she dominates.

'I get a lot of my needs fulfilled through my clients,' she admits.

And they feel the same.

'Tomie is the person who has most met my needs,' says Zero.

Zero isn't her only client (Image credit: Future Studios)

But Tomie is no stranger to criticism.

She knows there are people out there with negative opinions about what she does.

With a large online following, she never reads any of the nasty comments, and doesn't let it affect her.

She realises some people just won't understand what it means to be a dominatrix, and will never accept it.

'There might be something a little bit threatening about a powerful woman,' she thinks.

And she doesn't hide what she does.

'I was quite shy when I first started off, but now, whatever room I walk into, I want everyone to know that this is what I do,' she grins.

Because despite the haters and the online trolls, Tomie adores what she does for a living.

'It's just so gratifying for me to be the most intense, powerful version of myself,' she beams.

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