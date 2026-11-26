SWEETPEA

DRAMA

9PM

Sky Atlantic (BOX SET, SKY BOX SETS & NOW)

When viewers first met Rhiannon Lewis in the first season of Sweetpea, the timid newspaper receptionist was a bullied and overlooked wallflower - until she finally snapped and took out her rage on some of the town's nastiest men.

Rhiannon convinced herself that her victims - including slum landlord Mike - deserved their fate. However, her story took an even darker turn when she murdered her thoughtful boyfriend AJ after he discovered her disturbing secret in a series cliffhanger.

Now, as the Sky Atlantic drama returns, Rhiannon - who’s now a reporter at the Carnsham Gazette - is coming to terms with her self.

'Rhiannon loved AJ and he was a good person, says Ella Purnell, who plays her. 'She feels good taking out the bad guys, but she can't get over killing AJ. She has to decide who she wants to be. Does she want to do the right thing?'

Tamsin Grieg plays AJ's mother Liv (Image credit: © Sky UK Ltd)

Copycat killer

The opening episode begins with her scrambling to hide her crime from her sister Seren (Alexandra Dowling), who's unexpectedly returned to Carnsham. Believing the blood on Rhiannon's clothes is from a severe nosebleed, Seren takes her sibling to hospital, where she makes a connection with Dr Gabriel Saxena (Rish Shah).

Gabriel comes in and sees Rhiannon fully for who she is, explains Purnell. He doesn't only like her bad parts, he encourages them and draws them out?

Meanwhile, her promotion has brought her to the attention of her new boss Freya (Taj Atwal), who’s noticed the recent spate of murders has been very good for the Gazette's circulation.

As Rhiannon befriends AJ's mother, Liv (Tamsin Greig), in the hope of finding some form of absolution, no one suspects she is involved in the killings - except for junior detective Marina (Leah Harvey). And with a copycat killer on the Loose, will Rhiannon be caught?

‘Viewers liked Rhiannon before, but after AT's murder I don’t expect anybody to feel empathy for her any more,’ says Parnell. ‘We're now in a deeper exploration of morality and Rhiannon is questioning whether she's actually a monster!'