THE ALTRUISTS

Drama

Streaming

Netflix



In the early 2020s, California entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried was the talk of Wall Street, drawing comparisons with Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg as his fledgling cryptocurrency business became one of the most highly valued companies in the world.

Dubbed the ‘king of crypto’, Bankman-Fried was a billionaire before his 30th birthday after setting up offshore currency exchange FTX, which enabled users to buy, sell, and trade cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.

At the firm’s height in 2022, it ran a commercial during the Super Bowl, featuring Curb Your Enthusiasm star and comedian Larry David encouraging investment with the slogan, ‘Don’t miss out’. But the seemingly profitable business was in fact based on a monumental fraud, and its collapse left thousands of investors with huge financial losses.

Starring Masters of the Air’s Anthony Boyle as Bankman-Fried and Inventing Anna’s Julia Garner as his business partner and girlfriend Caroline Ellison, eight-part Netflix drama The Altruists charts the couple’s meteoric rise and spectacular fall.



Sam and Caroline started their own venture, FTX (Image credit: Netflix)

Powerful positions

‘I was fascinated by Sam and Caroline’s stories from the beginning,’ explains series creator Graham Moore. ‘We wanted to show them as this young couple who were suddenly thrust into this position where there are billions of dollars riding on their every decision.’

As the opening episode begins, Bankman-Fried and Ellison make an immediate connection when they meet while working for a New York trading firm in 2016, before starting their own venture, FTX, a few years later.

As the company grows, the pair buy a luxury $35million penthouse office in the Bahamas, complete with grand piano and swimming pool, where they enjoy a lavish lifestyle with their friends and employees, including executive Sam Trabucco, played by Alien: Earth’s Alex Lawther.

As part of the pair’s business philosophy, they pledged to give most of their profits away to good causes, but it was soon discovered that Bankman-Fried was siphoning billions in customer funds into FTX’s sister hedge fund, Alameda Research, to keep it solvent – and lining his pockets with clients’ money.

‘I genuinely believe that both Sam and Caroline were deeply committed altruists from day one, who set out to do as much good for as many people as they could,’ explains Moore. ‘But over the course of the years that our show depicts, they talked themselves into committing a number of terrible crimes.’

In 2024, the pair stood trial for defrauding FTX customers of $8 billion, a crime that the judge called the ‘greatest financial fraud ever perpetrated in this country’.

Ellison, who gave evidence against her former boyfriend, served 14 months in custody, while Bankman- Fried was sentenced to 25 years in jail, and currently resides in a California prison.

In order to play their roles, Boyle watched dozens of online interviews with Bankman-Fried and even wrote to him in prison, while Garner spent almost three hours in the make-up chair every morning, transforming into her character with a wig, false teeth, prosthetic nose, and brown contact lenses.

‘It was the hardest job I’ve ever done,’ says the Emmy-winning Ozark star, 32. ‘But it was the first time I had used prosthetics and I wanted to see how far I could go. I want people to watch this and not see me at all.’