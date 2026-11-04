SUSANNA'S new venture

Just weeks after she teased, ‘Maybe one day I’ll have my own podcast,’ it seems that Susanna Reid is exploring just that.



The GMB presenter, 55, has filed papers to create company Reid All About It Productions, with an aim to create her own audio series in the future. A source said, ‘Susanna lives and breathes GMB but is excited to add another string to her bow.’ They continued, ‘She’s dedicated to storytelling in all formats and the company gives her the freedom to explore the podcast world. She loves interviewing people and the sky is the limit with podcasts.’



Susanna’s new move comes after she confessed that she’s a ‘massive podcast fan’ and also expressed her growing fears about the ever-changing TV environment. ‘We’re in challenging times with the advent of AI,’ she said, adding, ‘I’m savouring every moment in television because who knows at what point I might be replaced by an AI version?’

Moving away from terrestrial

She wouldn’t be the first to move away from traditional terrestrial TV. Her old GMB costar Piers Morgan launched his own YouTube show, Uncensored, after leaving the show and it now has five million subscribers. Meanwhile, earlier this year former daytime presenters Holly Willoughby and Vanessa Feltz did the same. And, celebrity fronted podcasts are continuing to rise and gain popularity, with the likes of Davina McCall, Coleen Nolan, Katherine Ryan and Fearne Cotton all drawing in huge amounts of listeners each week and topping the charts.