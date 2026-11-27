THAI style beef curry
Veg packed and fragrant
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READY IN: 20 MINS CALS: 392 FAT: 28G SAT FAT: 20G CARBS: 7G SERVES: 4
You will need
- 2 x 200g steaks (we used rump)
- Cooking oil, for brushing
- 25g butter
- 2tbsp Thai red curry paste
- 1 onion, sliced
- 2cm piece of fresh ginger, peeled and grated
- 1tbsp fish sauce
- 400ml tin coconut milk
- 400ml chicken stock
- 220g stir-fry veg mix
- 225g tin bamboo shoots, drained
- Thai basil, to garnish (optional)
- Rice, to serve
How to do it:
- Take the steaks out of the fridge 20 mins ahead to bring them up to room temperature. Heat a large, deep frying pan over a high heat. Brush the steaks with the oil and season, then add them to the pan and fry over medium heat for about 3-4 mins on each side for medium, or until cooked to your liking. Remove from the pan and set aside to rest for 15 mins.
- Add the butter to the pan, stirring to loosen any stuck-on bits of steak. Add the curry paste and sizzle for 1 min.
- Stir in the onion and grated ginger. Pour in the fish sauce, coconut milk and stock, then simmer for 10 mins.
- Add the stir-fry vegetable mix and drained bamboo shoots, cooking for a further 2 mins until tender.
- Slice the meat and mix it through the curry, then top with Thai basil, if using. Serve with rice.
TOP TIP You can swap the steak for chicken thighs, lamb steaks or pork too.
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