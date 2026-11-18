As a young girl, Beauty loved watching cartoons.

And there was one character she could never forget.

A lady dressed in yellow with a tiny waist.

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It was just a cartoon, but Beauty dreamed of looking like her one day.

The unnatural shape isn't one that can be achieved by diet and exercise.

So Beauty had a Brazilian butt lift plus controversial rib removal surgery - to get the snatched-in waist she'd dreamed of as a young girl.

'When I went for the consultation, the doctor explained to me that they were going to remove some [ribs] and sculpt the rest so I can have the most beautiful tiny waist ever,' she explains.

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It cost her a staggering $30,000 (around £22,000) to achieve the look.

Beauty before surgery (Image credit: Future Studios)

Beauty admits that she was terrified before going into theatre.

There are serious risks to the surgery, including leaving vital organs without skeletal protection offered by the rib cage.

And recovery from the rib reconstruction was tough.

'I was unable to sit for a very long time, so I was just laying down,' she says. 'That roughly took like two months. But I was fully healed after six months.'

And Beauty, from Nigeria, was thrilled with the results.

'People said I look weird, but guess what? I don't look weird. I look gorgeous. I look beautiful. I look perfect,' she beams.

But Beauty's mum struggled with her daughter's new body.

'My mum has not accepted my body till now. We still talk about it... she was scared and she's still scared,' she admits.

'Right now, the measurement of my waist is 16in'

So how tiny is Beauty's waist exactly?

'Right now, the measurement of my waist is 16in,' she says.

To show off her miniscule waist, Beauty has a little trick where she takes a piece of thread and ties it around her waist.

'My clothes often have holes in them cuz I tie them at the back,' she says.

When Beauty looks at photos from before surgery, she doesn't feel connected to that version of herself.

'I prefer this version than the old version,' she says.

Beauty loves her extreme body shape (Image credit: Future Studios)

But online, not everyone is quite so kind about her transformation.

One comment reads, Girl, you look like sh*t. Another one adds, God will forgive you.

Beauty is baffled by that reaction.

'Why am I asking for forgiveness?' she laughs.

And some people don't even believe her body is real, suggesting she has altered the photos.

'They think it's AI... but it's not,' she sighs.

According to Beauty, some people insult her publicly, then privately ask for details about her surgeon.

'No matter what you do, people will judge. They will say what they want to say.'

She also rejects the idea that she changed her body for male attention.

'That's a lie... I don't even have a boyfriend so why will I do it because of men?'

She's accused of creating her look with AI (Image credit: Future Studios)

For Beauty, the surgery was about herself.

'I learned to love my body more and be more confident mainly because of my waist,' she reveals.

She's even looking into more surgery in the future.

'I want to go for the world Guinness Record of the tiniest waist in Africa, which I'm looking forward to,' she announces.

Looking back at the little girl who dreamed of a tiny waist, Beauty has one thing to say to her younger self.

'I am so proud of you... just keep being you.'

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