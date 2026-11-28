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£60 OFF
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£60 OFF
Upgrade your driving experience with the 70mai Dash Cam A900, now £60 off at Amazon. Featuring 4K Ultra HD recording on both front and rear cameras, HDR technology and enhanced night vision, it helps capture the details of every journey. With built-in GPS, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and parking surveillance support, it's a clever investment for added peace of mind on the road; amazon.co.uk. Was £199.99, now £139.99. OFFER ENDS 30 NOVEMBER 2026. T&CS APPLY. UK ONLY.
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