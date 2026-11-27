Today’s super saver!
Friday night TREAT
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Fill your freezer with this 8 for £10 deal. Choose from a wide selection of goodies including Goodfella's Thin Crust Pepperoni Pizza, Birds Eye BBQ Chicken Griddlers, Pukka Pies Minced Beef & Vegetable Pie, and many more! Perfect for making weeknight meals that little bit easier.
SAVE UP TO £14, Iceland
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