Fill your freezer with this 8 for £10 deal. Choose from a wide selection of goodies including Goodfella's Thin Crust Pepperoni Pizza, Birds Eye BBQ Chicken Griddlers, Pukka Pies Minced Beef & Vegetable Pie, and many more! Perfect for making weeknight meals that little bit easier.

SAVE UP TO £14, Iceland

Iceland goodfellas pepperoni thin crust pizza £1.25 at Iceland