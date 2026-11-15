Weekend reads

Miss Marple returns
Miss Jane Marple is back – this time on holiday in the Swiss Alps with her friend Dolly Bantry, when a body is discovered inside a gondola. With routes to the luxurious Grand Alpine Hotel cut , a local detective helps solve the case, with Miss Marple, of course. Told from the perspective of the suspects – including a Hollywood star, put-upon wife, mysterious former soldier and Dolly’s lady’s companion Diana Glass – twists and turns keep you guessing as hidden connections emerge.
Harnessing hope
Caitlin Moran's mission to be hopeful is an uplifting antidote to doomscrolling and dread. After trying (and failing) to flee to a remote Welsh farmhouse, she decides to face the world and find hope instead. Over the course of a year she logs off social media, swaps rolling news for the local paper, and starts listening to the gossip on the top deck of the bus. Along the way there's a new dog, a re-wilded garden, and a great deal of hard-won joy. She makes the persuasive case that we all already know how to be hopeful, we’ve just forgotten that we need to practise it daily.
Zoe is a features writer and books editor for Woman&Home. Over the last fifteen years she has worked on magazine titles including Marie Claire, Now, LOOK, Woman’s Weekly and Junior.
She loves to travel and is a self-confessed luxury hotel junkie following a honeymoon stay in Ravello on the glamorous Amalfi Coast, which she claims spoilt her forever. Having also visited Lake Como, Puglia, Tuscany (where she got married), Venice and Rome on more than one occasion, it’s no surprise that she hopes to live in Italy one day.
Travelling with family is important to Zoe, appreciating the time she spends on holiday with her husband and two daughters. Although she loves Italy, it’s Greece that’s become their family holiday place. With an intoxicating mix of beautiful beaches, warm weather and chic hotels catered to families, it’s a win-win for everyone.
Her most memorable trips would have to be South Africa and Canada for their vast, wild and dramatic landscapes, New York for that ‘film set’ feeling and swimming with pigs in The Bahamas.
The Norway Fjordes and Vancouver are firmly on her travel wish list, but she is just as fascinated by Europe’s cities and could spend most of her life on short breaks - although her beach-loving husband may have something to say about that.
Always looking for that escape from the norm, a source of inspiration and relaxation away from a hectic home and work life, Zoe is most likely to be found googling ‘out-of-this-world hotels’ and then working out how to get there…