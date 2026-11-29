Cornish cosy crime
Set in 1958, this entertaining mystery follows cookbook writer and television personality Mary Mackerel, who flees London after a disastrous TV gaffe threatens her career. Retreating to Penzance, she buys a run-down tea shop, The Mermaid, with dreams of turning it into a bakery and restaurant. But when a free Cornish pasty leaves a local dead from poisoning, Mary finds herself accused of murder. Determined to clear her name and save her business, Mary is forced to become an unlikely chef-detective.
Chilling literary thriller
A claustrophobic, locked-room thriller set in a snowbound holiday home, this is a tense, fast-paced read with shades of Stephen King’s Misery. An aspiring author confronts the literary agent who once rejected him, with dark secrets and dangerous obsessions quickly surfacing. Merging psychological suspense with a fascinating look behind the scenes of the publishing industry, it explores ambition, manipulation and the desperate lengths some go for success. Expect escalating tension and twists.
Zoe is a features writer and books editor for Woman&Home. Over the last fifteen years she has worked on magazine titles including Marie Claire, Now, LOOK, Woman’s Weekly and Junior.
She loves to travel and is a self-confessed luxury hotel junkie following a honeymoon stay in Ravello on the glamorous Amalfi Coast, which she claims spoilt her forever. Having also visited Lake Como, Puglia, Tuscany (where she got married), Venice and Rome on more than one occasion, it’s no surprise that she hopes to live in Italy one day.
Travelling with family is important to Zoe, appreciating the time she spends on holiday with her husband and two daughters. Although she loves Italy, it’s Greece that’s become their family holiday place. With an intoxicating mix of beautiful beaches, warm weather and chic hotels catered to families, it’s a win-win for everyone.
Her most memorable trips would have to be South Africa and Canada for their vast, wild and dramatic landscapes, New York for that ‘film set’ feeling and swimming with pigs in The Bahamas.
The Norway Fjordes and Vancouver are firmly on her travel wish list, but she is just as fascinated by Europe’s cities and could spend most of her life on short breaks - although her beach-loving husband may have something to say about that.
Always looking for that escape from the norm, a source of inspiration and relaxation away from a hectic home and work life, Zoe is most likely to be found googling ‘out-of-this-world hotels’ and then working out how to get there…