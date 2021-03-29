Eyes down – or maybe, up? – for the best online bingo sites.

Playing online bingo can be a lot of fun but with so many bingo sites out there, it’s hard to know which bingo site is best.

We’ve rounded up some of our favourite online bingo sites and listed the distinct features of each one, so you can make an informed choice about where to play bingo.

If you’re a fan of the game, you might be interested to know bingo that was invented hundred of years ago, and many believe it originated in Italy – before it gained in popularity in the USA and in bingo halls across the UK in the 1950s. Regular players will be familiar with many of the traditional bingo calls as well as the more modern bingo nicknames.

There are many different types of bingo – you’re new to the game, read our advice on how to play bingo.

18+ Please Play Responsibly. BeGambleAware.Org

What should you look for when joining a bingo site?

Welcome Offers

Most bingo sites will offer new members an incentive when they join and make their first deposit. These welcome offers can vary from bonus funds, bingo tickets, or free spins.

OUR TOP TIP: Welcome offers are a great way to top up your first deposit and try out a site to see if you like it, but always check the T&Cs, as some will state you have to wager a certain amount before you can withdraw any winnings.

Community

One of the reasons bingo halls are so popular, is the community-vibe you get when playing amongst friends. It’s hard to recreate this online, but lots of sites have chat rooms where you can have a bit of a chat with fellow bingo lovers. The chat rooms often run next to the game room, so you can still see your bingo game playing out while talking, and congratulating other players on their wins.

OUT TOP TIP: Depending on the bingo site, Chat room Hosts often hold extra games in the chat rooms. Keep an eye out for what’s happening on your site.

Range of games

If you’re joining an online bingo site, chances are you want a good selection of bingo games! Bingo sites should always have a few bingo rooms “live” at any time of the day, and with various ticket prices – usually there’ll be games from 1p a ticket, sometimes £1 to £5 for a game with a bigger jackpot. Nearly all bingo sites will also offer slot games and sometimes even casino style-games.

OUR TOP TIP: You should be able to see a selection of what games you can play on a sites homepage before joining. This will give you an idea of what you’ll be able to play on site.

Help you to play safe

Any good bingo site will easily allow you to set deposit limits and have tools like session reminders available to help you play responsibly and stay in control of your spending. It’s fun to have a little flutter, but it’s important to not spend outside of your means.

OUR TOP TIP: When you join, set yourself a deposit limit.

Other features we think make up a great bingo site:

– Regular on-site promotions or events

– Easy to access customer support

Which Bingo site is best? Our Favourites

Woman Bingo

Reasons to Join:

Huge variety of slot games, and regular new game releases

Easy to register and find your way around the site

The official bingo site of Woman Magazine

WOMAN BINGO: Add £10, get £40 to Play

Pick Me Up! Bingo

Reasons to join:

Relaunched in 2020 on a new platform and a fresh new look.

Part of a large network of bingo sites

Great for slots lovers over 500 to play including Rainbow Riches, Starburst, Gonzo’s Quest

PICK ME UP! BINGO: Add £10, get £25 to play plus 50 Free Spins.

Chat Mag Bingo

Reasons to join:

Reasons to join: Celebrating it’s 15th birthday in 2021, there’s loads of on site promotions to take part in. We love the range of Slingo games available – it’s the best of bingo and slots combined Daily Must Drop Jackpots



Why Chat Mag Bingo?

The official bingo site of Chat Magazine, one of the UK’s favourite real-life magazines.

Chat Mag Bingo: Join & Deposit £10, get £40 to play

Woman’s Own Bingo

Reasons to join:

Lots of bingo games to choose from: 75 Ball, 90 Ball, 52 Ball, Mystery Jackpots and special prize games.

Simple to navigate games lobby – finding your favourite games and promotions is easy

Free bingo room for new members (after you make your first deposit)