The different types of bingo games explained

Want to play online bingo but don’t know where to start? We breakdown the different types of bingo games you’re likely to find online.

Bingo has been around for decades, and rose to popularity in bingo halls around the UK in the 1950s. But, even if you’re familiar with the game (and all the traditional bingo calls), you’d be forgiven for feeling confused about the different types of bingo games you can play online, which is why we’ve outlined them below.

Wondering whether or not there’s a trick to winning online bingo? Sadly no. Just with bingo played in bingo halls, online bingo really is a game of chance so there is no trick to winning it. Never try and chase a win, that’s just not in the spirit of bingo.

The different types of bingo games

90 Ball Bingo

90 Ball Bingo is the most traditional game of online bingo and the most similar to the games played in bingo halls around the country.

Rules vary per game, but the goal is to mark either one line, two lines or a full house of matched numbers, within 90 ball calls.

Sometimes there is even more money up for grabs – a progressive jackpot – if you call “bingo” within 45 balls or less, so it really does pay to keep your eyes on the screen.

75 Ball Bingo

The clue’s in the name. This game of online bingo uses 75 Balls, instead of the traditional 90. The goal is to make patterns on your grid which vary per game, but could be a cross, diamond, blackout etc. See below for some examples.

52 Ball Bingo

52 Ball Bingo is mix of the two games above. The main difference here is that the balls are actually playing cards – hence the number 52 as that’s the amount of cards in a standard deck. Players are handed five cards which they mark off as they are called.

Slingo

A mash- up of slots and bingo. You have a bingo card of numbers, and you spin the reels to mark them off.

Each player receives one Slingo card with 25 numbers arranged in five columns (it looks a little like a 75-ball bingo card). A player then hits the spin button to receive five numbers at a time, these appear at the bottom of the card. If your card has one of the numbers, they will then be marked off the card. The aim is to create Slingos to win a prize.

A Slingo is achieved when a player marks off five numbers diagonally, horizontally or vertically. Each Slingo created awards points, the player with the most points wins the game.

During the game, special symbols may show up instead of numbers.

Rules do vary between the versions, but these basics are about the same in every online Slingo game.

Bingo Roulette

A fun alternative to bingo calls, the caller spins the roulette wheel to generate numbers.

How to play slot games

One of the great things about playing online bingo is… there’s more than just bingo! Most online bingo sites have a range of slot games you can play while you wait for a bingo game to go live, or just because you fancy a spin.

All slots are slightly different, but the general rule is the same. You select your stake (how much you want to gamble per line, usually 1p, 10p, 20p or a £1), how many lines you want to play and then hit spin.

Most slot games online feature “wilds” and “scatters” that can trigger bonus rounds. Bonus rounds vary per site and slot game, but usually offer a chance to win free spins, extra games or even a jackpot.

Some of the nation’s favourite online slot games include Rainbow Riches and Starburst, pictured above.

