YOUR WEEK | What does it have in store?

ARIES 21 Mar - 20 Apr

This is the right time to make a deal and the wrong time to sign up for something you can't afford. If people are pressurising you, consider that a warning light. For your reading 09058 172557

TAURUS 21 Apr - 21 May

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The good thing about issues reaching crunch point is that expedient decisions have to be made. You're going to be a whole lot happier once you've faced your fear. For your reading 09058 172558

GEMINI 22 May - 22 Jun

Get dates in diaries and plans in place before Saturday when Mercury heads into retrograde. Anticipate delays and detours with travel and information until mid-November. For your reading 09058 172559

CANCER 23 Jun - 23 Jul

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A gestation period is over and a delivery is on its way. Babies aside, projects that have been in the planning for some time are completed and you'll see the results. For your reading 09058 172560

LEO 24 Jul - 23 Aug

You've reached another defining moment. Maybe you already know why this period is so important. Alternatively, what happens could come out of the blue. For your reading 09058 172561

VIRGO 24 Aug - 23 Sep

If you're concerned you haven't heard back from someone or have a feeling that an arrangement is going to be cancelled, get in touch while there's room to manoeuvre. For your reading 09058 172562

LIBRA 24 Sep - 23 Oct

Air your concerns, especially those of a financial variety. You have a little window to negotiate a better deal for yourself. Leaving well alone is asking for trouble. For your reading 09058 172563

SCORPIO 24 Oct - 22 Nov

Should you have worries that a situation is not heading in the right direction, air them before the weekend. And in a non-combative way. You catch more flies with honey... For your reading 09058 172564

SAGITTARIUS 23 Nov - 21 Dec

Not everything is out in the open, and it may be a few weeks before you understand why certain developments are happening. Keep an open mind and remain positive. For your reading 09058 172565

CAPRICORN 22 Dec - 20 Jan

Agreement may be difficult to achieve but you must try. Leaving issues to fester will create a bigger problem down the line. Aim to get the matter settled by Friday. For your reading 09058 172566

AQUARIUS 21 Jan - 19 Feb

At best, you can reach a settlement but at worst, the party is over. This is a period of extremes and you'll need to focus on the bigger picture. Short-term fixes won't work. For your reading 09058 172567

PISCES 20 Feb - 20 Mar

Timing is everything. If a relationship runs out of steam or a plan is halted, it was just the wrong time. But rest assured, there will be a right time. Regroup and reboot. For your reading 09058 172568

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