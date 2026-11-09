YOUR WEEK | What does it have in store?

ARIES (21 MAR - 20 APR)

Saturn’s backwards trajectory is still telling you to slow down. Use this quiet time of year to re-evaluate your goals for the long term and find a new way forward.

TAURUS (21 APR-21 MAY)

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You’re a force to be reckoned with and nothing will stop you achieving what you want. The Full Moon in your sign later this month will bring you deserved recognition.

GEMINI (22 MAY - 21 JUN)

Found a new hobby you’re a little obsessive about? There’s nothing wrong with following your passion and focusing your energy on something you love. Enjoy it!

CANCER (22 JUN-23 JUL)

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Once you’ve made a decision, it can be hard for anyone to change your mind. However, perhaps you now need to remain open to a new way of thinking.

LEO (24 JUL-23 AUG)

Mars and Jupiter in your sign bring you closer to achieving that dream. If you feel the universe has forgotten you, count your blessings to attract more abundance.

VIRGO (24 AUG-23 SEP)

You dislike inane conversation and being distracted from the task in mind. Use your laser-like focus to achieve more than you thought possible this week.

LIBRA (24 SEP-23 OCT)

Venus in your sign this month guides you to create a better balance between your working life and home life. What do you need to change to find more equilibrium?

SCORPIO (24 OCT-22 NOV)

The New Moon has arrived in your sign. This ushers in a new way of relating in your closest relationships. Seize the moment and speak from the heart.

SAGITTARIUS (23 NOV-21 DEC)

The Moon in your sign this week gives you the opportunity to set three clear goals for the month. Not sure what you want? Go with your gut.

CAPRICORN (22 DEC-20 JAN)

You know what you want and can work steadily towards your vision, but may feel you’ve lost your impetus a bit this week. Remember why you want something!

AQUARIUS (21 JAN-19 FEB)

Gentle and sensitive, you can read between the lines. With the powerful New Moon in Scorpio this week making a square to your sign, trust your inner guidance.

PISCES (20 FEB-20 MAR)

If you’ve been feeling unmotivated, know that the New Moon in your fellow water sign, Scorpio, will bring the enthusiasm you have been waiting for!