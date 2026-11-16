YOUR WEEK | What does it have in store?
YOUR STARS FOR 17-23 NOVEMBER
ARIES 21 MARCH-20 APRIL
Don't act until you get a clear indication about an important decision. Relevant, helpful information may emerge a little later.
TAURUS 21 APRIL-21 MAY
There's a great deal going on in your life. Taking time to be quiet and peaceful will prove very valuable.
GEMINI 22 MAY - 21 JUNE
Several interesting propositions may arise. You may be spoiled for choice, but follow your heart and you won't go wrong.
CANCER 22 JUNE-23 JULY
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Don't be tempted to over-analyse. Look at your life from a higher perspective and you won't go wrong get lost in the weeds.
LEO 24 JULY-23 AUGUST
Relationships of all kinds are in the spotlight. Kind words, gestures of appreciation and loving thoughts will produce miraculous outcomes.
VIRGO 24 AUGUST-23 SEPTEMBER
You've great inner strength and the power to succeed is in your hands. Set clear intentions and don't get sidetracked.
LIBRA 24 SEPTEMBER-23 OCTOBER
Many parties may be vying for your attention now. Use your judgement to choose only those that act in your favour.
SCORPIO 24 OCTOBER-22 NOVEMBER
This is a wonderful time for doing anything creative. Seemingly small projects can prove deeply satisfying for you.
SAGITTARIUS 23 NOVEMBER-21 DECEMBER
It's a good time for proactively introducing new and healthy habits into your daily routine. Consistent effort will bring positive rewards.
CAPRICORN 22 DECEMBER-20 JANUARY
Financially, this can be a very productive period. Don't let minor hurdles discourage you. The big picture is looking bright.
AQUARIUS 21 JANUARY-19 FEBRUARY
Your home and immediate environment are the main focus now. Outstanding repairs, upgrades and improvements can be done more easily.
PISCES 20 FEBRUARY-20 MARCH
Socially this may be a very exciting time. New people who are on your wavelength are drawn into your orbit.