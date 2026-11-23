ARIES 21 MARCH - 20 APRIL

Remember your worth and empower yourself by asking for what you need. As you follow the guidance of your heart, and speak your truth, all will be well.

TAURUS 21 APRIL-21 MAY

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Uncovering truth will help you to make an important decision. Don't be afraid to act on a hunch.

GEMINI 22 MAY - 21 JUNE

On the 25th the Moon helps you make peace with the past. Ask yourself if something that's been bothering you will really matter a year from now.

CANCER 22 JUNE-23 JULY

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Your strength is in your sensitivity. By honouring your deepest feelings, you pave the way to living more authentically. Clear, honest communication will help.

LEO 24 JULY-23 AUGUST

Where are you accepting less than you deserve? With Jupiter in your sign all year this is your time to shine and show the world exactly what you're made of!

VIRGO 24 AUGUST-23 SEPTEMBER

Your gentle nature means that you sometimes give others the benefit of the doubt. Always stay true to yourself and try not to over-analyse a situation.

LIBRA 24 SEPTEMBER-23 OCTOBER

Diplomatic to the end, you're careful not to hurt others' feelings. But at times you need to please yourself rather than other people. Listen to what you need.

SCORPIO 24 OCTOBER-22 NOVEMBER

Open yourself up to new possibilities and ways of expressing your creativity. Make time to explore your inner artist, to give yourself the gift of being present.

SAGITTARIUS 23 NOVEMBER-21 DECEMBER

With the Sun now in your sign, it's time to aim high. Be courageous and follow that dream you've been thinking about all year. The sky really is the limit!

CAPRICORN 22 DECEMBER-20 JANUARY

Your grounded and practical nature can be mistaken for playing it safe. While this is true to an extent, you know when to act, so take a leap of faith.

AQUARIUS 21 JANUARY-19 FEBRUARY

The North Node has been moving through your sign for a few months now, helping you to embrace a new vocation. Follow this exciting path to fulfilment.

PISCES 20 FEBRUARY-20 MARCH

Compassionate and kind, you're always able to see others' points of view. This is a strength and one of your particular superpowers, which will come in handy now.