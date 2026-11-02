YOUR WEEK | What does it have in store?

ARIES 21 MAR - 20 APR

This week's all about balance and moderation. It may be time to release certain commitments to regain your equilibrium.

TAURUS 21 APR-21 MAY

Many parties are vying for your energy and attention. Prioritise engagements to ensure your focus is productive.

GEMINI 22 MAY - 21 JUN

It will be a fast-moving week, with plenty of variety and mental stimulation. New people, places and experiences are coming your way!

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CANCER 22 JUN-23 JUL

Think through important decisions carefully. It will help calm your fears so you can act confidently with inner peace.

LEO 24 JUL-23 AUG

Look out for any magical synchronicities that occur in everyday life. Subtle messages are being transmitted to you that have great significance.

VIRGO 24 AUG-23 SEP

This is a time for expressing yourself and speaking up. Your voice and your opinion matters. Let yourself shine!

LIBRA 24 SEP-23 OCT

You have a natural talent for creating beautiful environments. Seek out ways of expressing this gift; you'll be well rewarded.

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SCORPIO 24 OCT-22 NOV

You're strong and resilient. No matter what you're facing, you have everything you need inside you to emerge victorious.

SAGITTARIUS 23 NOV-21 DEC

Establishing new and improved health habits will be especially beneficial this week. The initial effort required will be well worth your while.

CAPRICORN 22 DEC-20 JAN

New opportunities are coming your way. Keep an open mind and give yourself time to adjust to changing circumstances. The future's bright.

AQUARIUS 21 JAN-19 FEB

It's a great time for developing your talents and following your interests. Lots of doors are opening up for you now.

PISCES 20 FEB-20 MAR

Your sensitivity can be your greatest asset. By tuning into your intuition you'll receive the answers to challenges you face.