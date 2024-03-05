This popular colour is not safe for kids to swim in, says expert - and here's why

There's one swimsuit colour that could prove to be fatal if your kid gets into trouble - here's what you need to know.

Learning to swim is something most parents want their children to do - not only is it a great exercise for kids and a fun holiday activity, but it can also be a lifesaving skill if they ever find themselves in deep water.

Even splashing around in the hotel pool comes with its risks, and while swimming can be fun for all the family, it's important that parents are aware of how to keep their little ones safe.

Sure, social media is awash with 'helpful' tips that often do nothing but cause panic among parents (one mum's claim that 'wrapping your child in a towel poolside could prove fatal' divided the internet), but we've noticed one piece of advice that's worth bearing in mind on your next family swimming trip.

Danielle Anne Manton-Kelly (aka The Enchanted Nanny) is a parenting expert with more than 49,000 followers on Instagram, where she shares advice and support for parents. Recently, she revealed to her followers that one common swimwear colour can be so dangerous for children to wear in the pool: blue.

Explaining in the caption of her video, Danielle writes: "If anything went wrong and your child or you got into trouble in the water, you would be camouflaged and it would be impossible to see you. Instead, wear colours that contrast with blue water, reds, yellows, oranges, not blues, greens, or whites, or greys."

In the video, Danielle films a variety of children's swimsuits for sale in a shop, noting that while there were plenty of blue options of offer, parents should steer away from them.

Instead, she says, "You just want to be sticking to those really bright, bold, contrasting colours. Not only will you be able to see your child more easily, but in the event of a lifeguard being called - or Coast Guard - you want them to have a much better chance at being able to locate their little one."

GoodtoKnow's Family Editor and mum-of-one, Stephanie Lowe, agrees. She says, "We were on holiday once and had forgotten my son's swim stuff, so picked some up at the pool. All they had on offer was blue. I was furious, I genuinely think selling blue swimwear should be illegal. I now buy his swim stuff from the girl's section."

But Danielle's followers were quick to point out the lack of options on offer - especially for boys. One wrote in the comments, "I do this every year but it is so hard finding anything for boys that is not blue. It’s like they can only wear blue and grey and no boy wants to be a rainbow!"

Another said, "I find it so hard for my boys to find bright colours - I refuse to buy blue but it's so tricky!" while one more added, "I have just been noticing how lacking some shops are in getting this memo about the colours!"

If Danielle's warning has made you realise you need some new swimwear for your little one, we've pick out some bright and bold options below:

Long Sleeve Rash Vest £14 at M&S Age range: 2-16 years This bright orange rash vest will make sure your child is easy to spot in the water, while keeping them protected from the sun too. The fabric is chlorine-resistant and stretchy - meaning it's comfortable on the skin - while Sun Smart UPF50+ technology protects from UV. If you're heading on a hot beach holiday this year, this one's a great choice. Speedo Kids' Essential Medalist Swimsuit £18.50 at John Lewis Age range: 5-16 years Another bright and bold option, this hot pink swimming costume comes from leading swimwear brand Speedo. The medalist design aids shoulder movement and flexibility, while improved eco credentials include a composition of 50 per cent recycled materials and a strap seam to reduce fabric waste. Lobster Print Swim Shorts Check Amazon £12 at M&S Age range: 6-16 years These swim shorts have a fun lobster print that makes them a great choice for beach holidays - and ensures that your kid will be easy to spot by yourself as well as the Coast Guard. They're made in a regular fit, with a drawstring fastening at the waist so they can be adjusted to suit, while full lining ensures comfort.

If all this talk of swimming has got you thinking about the summer holidays, you might want to find out when summer officially starts. Elsewhere, a new report has suggested that school summer holidays should be shorter.