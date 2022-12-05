Where to send Santa letters - and get a free personalised reply from Father Christmas

Royal Mail has brought back their Letter to Santa scheme for 2022, and we're sharing where to send Santa letters.

The festive period has well and truly arrived and that means children all over the world will be sending letters to Santa (opens in new tab) to to make sure they're not on this year's naughty list. And thanks to Royal Mail partnering up with Hallmark, Santa is now able to send a reply.

Whether you're sending a list of the presents you want to see under the tree or just want to know how many reindeer does Santa have (opens in new tab), sending a letter to the North Pole is a great Christmas tradition (opens in new tab) to get the whole family in the festive spirit. Keep reading to find out where to send Santa letters and how you can get a reply.

Where to send Santa letters

Letters to Santa need to be sent to the address specified by Royal Mail, and then need to be posted by Friday 9 December in order for Santa to have time to reply before Christmas Day.

Santa says via Royal Mail: "Are you looking forward to Christmas this year? I certainly am! Christmas is a very exciting but busy time for me, the elves are busy making toys, the reindeer are practising their sleigh runs, and I'm busy preparing my list of who's been good.

There's only a week left to send your letter to Santa! 🎅🎅Write to:Santa/Father ChristmasSanta’s GrottoReindeerlandXM4 5HQFurther info can be found here: https://t.co/sHMpYBAOBb pic.twitter.com/iyIU6vzpW5December 3, 2021 See more

"I will be getting my sleigh ready for the long journey on Christmas Eve. In between I will try and reply to as many of you as possible."

What is Santa's address?

You should send your letter to Santa to:

Santa/Father Christmas

Santa's Grotto

Reindeerland

XM4 5HQ

To receive a reply from Santa in Welsh, letters should be addressed to:

Sion Corn

Ogof Sion Corn

Gwlad Y Ceirw

XM4 5HQ

You can also arrange a Braille reply by emailing santamail@royalmail.com, or by requesting it in your letter to one of the above addresses.

Can you put a letter to Santa in the post box?

Yes, letters to Santa must be sent via Royal Mail, and they can be put in the post box. Don't forget to add a stamp to the envelope to make sure it gets to Santa, and remember to include your own name and address so he knows where to send his reply to. You should receive your letter from Santa within ten days.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Are Royal Mail's Santa letters free?

Yes, Royal Mail's letters from Santa are free - though you do need to add your own stamp to the envelope, which currently cost 95p for a first class stamp or 68p for a second class stamp.

The card includes a message from Santa, Mrs Claus, the reindeer and the Elves, as well as a festive recipe to try and a QR code that will take you to a list of festive activities to try this Christmas.

How do I send a letter to my child from Santa?

If you've missed the deadline to send your letter to Santa or are worried his reply has got lost in the post, you can download the card he'll send from the Royal Mail website.

There are other ways to get personalised messages from Santa this year too, including the NSPCC's letter from Santa (opens in new tab), which you can order for a loved one by making a suggested donation of £8, while Portable North Pole (opens in new tab) allows you to send a free personalised video message from Santa.

Video of the Week