Aldi has announced the return of its ICON wine range with its most premium collection to date.

Aldi has released details of its ICON wine range for 2020 – with 29 stand-out wines up to 75% cheaper than comparable wines.

Featuring bottles from some of the world’s most prestigious regions, shoppers can purchase these ‘little luxuries’ exclusively online now, with staggered launches up until December – just in time to raise a glass for Christmas.

And there’s a bottle for every budget – from a Châteauneuf-du-Pape to a Vintage Champagne, the collection ranges from just £5.49 to £24.99 so you can decide whether to spend a little or a lot.

The new launch, follows on from the exciting release of Aldi’s Christmas advert and forms part of the brand’s continued commitment to open up the world of affordable wine to its customers.

Sam Caporn, The Mistress of Wine, said, “I am a huge fan of what I call ‘little luxuries’; by which I mean affordable, attainable treats and nothing for me encapsulates a ‘little luxury’ more than a delicious bottle of wine! From Champagne to Chablis and Pinot Noir to Pouilly-Fumé there is a bottle within this range to suit every palate and preference and any meal and moment. Just grab a corkscrew, relax and enjoy savouring a glass of something special.”

And the new Aldi collection doesn’t disappoint. It includes wines from some of the most highly regarded regions and admired appellations. Wine lovers can treat themselves to classic Bordeaux Margaux and Pomerol wines or discover fine Burgundies such as Gevrey-Chambertin or Pouilly-Fuissé, alongside standout wines from the New World including Argentina and California.

The perfect selection of tipples to wash down a mince pie from one of Aldi’s 2020 Christmas hampers

And those who are partial to a glass of Champagne – some 1.9m bottles of bubbly were sold last Christmas – are also in for a treat with a vintage 2012 version of Aldi’s hugely successful Veuve Monsigny champagne.

The full range will be available exclusively online and some at Aldi in-store this season, with shoppers able to get their hands on the first bottles available now, and launches staggered until December.

Champagne and Sparkling Wine

Veuve Monsigny Champagne NV (£12.99, 75cl)

Veuve Monsigny Champagne Rosé NV (£16.99, 75cl)

Veuve Monsigny Champagne 2012 (£19.99, 75cl)

Lyme Bay English Sparkling (£14.99, 75cl)

White

Caves Road Margaret River Chardonnay 2018 (£8.99, 75cl)

Specially Selected Baron Amarillo Rioja Blanco(£7.49, 75cl)

Metz Road Californian Chardonnay 2018 (£9.99, 75cl)

Albert Lucas Chablis Premier Cru 2018 (£19.99, 75cl)

Ferdinand Mayr Austrian Gruner Veltliner 2019 (£6.99, 75cl)

Domaine G Saumaize Pouilly-Fuissé 2019 (£16.99, 75cl)

Léon Vatan Pouilly-Fumé 2019 (£14.99, 75cl)

Léon Vatan Sancerre 2019 (£14.99, 75cl)

Piesporter Goldtropfchen German Riesling Spatlese 2018 (£7.49, 75cl)

Specially Selected Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie 2019 (£5.49, 75cl)

Silandeiro Rias Baixas Albariño 2019 (£6.99, 75cl)

Redwood Hills Single Vineyard Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2020 (£7.99, 75cl)

Homelands South African Old Vine Chenin Blanc 2019 (£9.99, 75cl)

Red