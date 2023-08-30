Costa's 2023 autumn menu has landed - and it's got us drooling over these epic toasties

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Costa has unveiled its 2023 autumn menu with the launch of eight new items and it's got us drooling over two new epic toasties that are arriving sooner than you think.

The popular eatery is set to change up its food and drinks menu ahead of the fast approaching autumn season but as kids look forward to the start of the new school term dates, parents have got something to look forward to on the school run.

Costa has launched some new flavours for customers to enjoy, including not one but two new epic toasties that will tantalise your tastebuds and they're arriving in stores nationwide on 31st August 2023.

First up, is the hog roast toastie with its melt-in-the-mouth hickory pulled pork with spiced apple glaze and savour the sweetness of caramelised onion chutney. Finished with sage and garlic stuffing and melted oak-smoked cheddar, topped with a cheesy garlic and herb bloomer bread that’s toasted to perfection.

And to beat the autumn chill there's the new Nacho Chilli Cheese and Chicken Toastie. Featuring juicy British roast chicken, fiery Mexicana® cheese, spicy jalapeños, drizzled with gooey cheese sauce and served on cheese and tortilla chip topped bloomer bread - because there’s no such thing as too much cheese.

And you can wash it down with one of the delightful drinks from the Maple Hazel range.

Costa 2023 autumn menu items

NEW: Hog Roast Toastie

NEW: Nacho Chilli Cheese And Chicken Toastie

NEW: Maple Hazelnut Muffin - filled with maple sauce and topped with icing and a cocoa confectionery decoration in the shape of a leaf.

filled with maple sauce and topped with icing and a cocoa confectionery decoration in the shape of a leaf. NEW: Maple Hazelnut Blondie - With a blondie base, it has a mouth-watering maple flavour, with nutty hazelnuts. Finished with a topping made from white chocolate, maple syrup and yummy edible decorations.

With a blondie base, it has a mouth-watering maple flavour, with nutty hazelnuts. Finished with a topping made from white chocolate, maple syrup and yummy edible decorations. NEW: Apple and Blackberry Loaf Cake - The moist and fluffy cake is loaded with juicy apples and blackberries, sprinkled with a crunchy crumble, and finished with a drizzle of pretty pink fondant.

The moist and fluffy cake is loaded with juicy apples and blackberries, sprinkled with a crunchy crumble, and finished with a drizzle of pretty pink fondant. NEW: Loaded Flapjack - a golden, buttery flapjack loaded with cranberries, sultanas, almonds, sunflower and pumpkin seeds, finished with a sweet yoghurt drizzle.

NEW: Iced Pumpkin Gingerbread Biscuit - a delicious gingerbread biscuit decorated with coloured fondant icing.

a delicious gingerbread biscuit decorated with coloured fondant icing. NEW: Chocolate and Salted Caramel Cake - a layered chocolate sponge, filled with salted caramel and chocolate frostings, topped with dark chocolate curls, fudge pieces, and drizzled with extra caramel.

NEW Drinks: Chocolate Hazel Frappé - this includes the signature roasted hazelnut flavoured syrup and features a deluxe chocolate flavoured sauce, topped with Light Whip, and sprinkled with chocolate cappuccino dusting.

this includes the signature roasted hazelnut flavoured syrup and features a deluxe chocolate flavoured sauce, topped with Light Whip, and sprinkled with chocolate cappuccino dusting. Plus a new **Macmillan Iced Shortcake Biscuit.

Returning: Maple Hazel Latte and the Maple Hazel Hot Chocolate, the **Macmillan Chocolate Muffin, **Macmillan Carrot and Walnut Cake. (When purchasing a slice of Carrot Cake, a Chocolate Muffin, or an Iced Shortcake Biscuit, 20p** will be donated to Macmillan Cancer Support – which can make a huge difference to those affected by cancer and supported by Macmillan). In 2022, Costa Coffee donated an amazing £300,000 to the charity, and this year, the goal is to raise even more!

What’s more, not only can customers get access to the returning Maple Hazel range via an Express machine, but launching exclusively for Costa Express Shell customers, get your hands on the new Bonfire Spice range this Autumn, including the Bonfire Spire Latte, Bonfire Spice Hot Chocolate, Bonfire Spice Iced Latte and Bonfire Spice Frappe (no coffee).

Finally, not forgetting Costa Coffee’s Ready to Drink and at-home range, coffee lovers can enjoy Costa Coffee’s classic Latte or Smooth Caramel Latte in a can whilst out on an Autumnal walk. Or for those wrapping up at home, experience the coffee shop taste you know and love in the comfort of your kitchen with Costa Coffee’s Premium Instant range.

Naomi Matthews, food innovation director UK & Ireland at Costa Coffee said: “Leaves are falling, Autumn is calling, and at Costa Coffee, we’re excited to bring customers our new food and drink menu.

"It’s great to have the much-loved Maple Hazel range returning for Fall, as well as the launch of some mouth-watering savoury and sweet additions."

She added, "We’re proud to be supporting Macmillan for the second year running, and hope that the donations made through the sale of our Macmillan range, can make a huge difference to those living or impacted by cancer through the amazing work of Macmillan.”

