A seriously easy recipe for Ferrero Rocher pastries is sending sweet-toothed Instagram users wild.

The Nutella and Fererro pockets recipe has just four key ingredients and was shared online by Instagram foodie Walla Abu-Eid.

Sharing a drool-worthy picture of the quick and easy treats on social media, the keen baker shared the super simple recipe.

All you’ll need is Ferrero Rocher chocolates, ready-made puff pastry, hazelnut chocolate spread such as Nutella and an egg – with a tiny dash of vanilla extract if you have it.

Sharing the fool-proof method, the caption beside the incredible snapshots says, ‘Cut each puff pastry sheet into 9 equal squares.

‘Place some hazelnut spread in the centre of half the squares and top with a Ferrero piece. Place a second square of puff pastry on top and seal edges, use a fork to ensure it’s sealed well.

‘Whisk egg with vanilla and brush it on top of pastry squares. Bake in a 200C oven till pastry has fully cooked. Enjoy.’

The recipe is ideal for busy parents hoping to enjoy some easy lockdown baking with the kids, or if you’re just keen to use up your left over Christmas chocolates by making them into something exciting.

Loads of impressed commenters couldn’t help but express their amazement.

‘Wow looks so yummy😋❤️,’ one wrote.

‘Wow 👌🏻 this looks so good,’ agreed another, while a third chipped in, ‘Omg yum! Great idea!!’

Happy baking!