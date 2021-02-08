We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A viral TikTok pasta recipe is making feta cheese fly off the shelves as people rush to try out the trend.

Feta cheese is being snapped up by shoppers at supermarkets across the country after TikTok’s latest viral cooking trend baked feta cheese pasta shows you how to make a delicious dinner with just five ingredients.

First, we had the TikTok tortilla wrap hack, and now we’ve got another simple dinner trick that everyone is trying.

Forget macaroni cheese – pasta has come a long way since it became the staple student dinner – with foodies able to push the boundaries and their tastebuds when it comes to bringing the taste of Italy into their homes.

But we all know that when we’re stuck for time, using a pasta maker is not the answer, but a quick-tasty meal that uses five key ingredients that you’re likely to find in your fridge or cupboard is going to be a winner.

And that’s where TikTok has seen a post for baked feta cheese pasta go viral for its a minimal faff and not to mention hardly any washing up – with reports supermarkets in Finland were running out of feta cheese as thousands of people who use the social media platform attempted to re-create the timesaving dish.

Ingredients:

feta cheese

pasta

cherry tomatoes

garlic cloves

olive oil

Seasoning – salt, pepper, fresh basil, oregano

Method:

Put cherry tomatoes in an oven dish, add the garlic gloves, and the feta cheese block in the middle. Drench in olive oil, and season with oregano, salt and pepper and pop in the centre of the oven at 180 degrees and bake for 30 minutes. Once cooked, mix together to form a sauce, add your cooked pasta and enjoy.

Meanwhile, Cooking With Ayeh decided to recreate the dish without Feta but added baked goats cheese which makes it lighter in flavour and taste.

She uploaded a how to video to her Instagram and captioned it, ‘The famous Feta Pasta with a big twist…… Minus the Feta! Yep you read right, no feta! I’ve made a Baked Goats Cheese Pasta full of colourful veggies which is so lusciously creamy. It’s probably now my favourite one yet as it’s much lighter in flavour and taste!’