How Aldi's genius 'Magic Bags' could save you money on your food shopping this year

Aldi customers can now get £10 worth of food for just £3.30 part of the budget supermarket’s new Magic Bag scheme.

If you’re looking for ways to save money on your food shopping and help the environment amid the cost of living crisis, you’ve come to the right place.

Aldi has proven itself as one of the best cheap supermarkets once again after announcing its ‘Magic Bag’ scheme, which offers customers £10 worth of groceries at a bargain price of just £3.30.

The German budget chain has partnered with the food waste-saving app, Too Good To Go, for the exciting project, in a bid to help families and individuals across the nation tighten their belts at this financially difficult time.

The heavily discounted ‘Magic Bags’ will contain a variety of grocery products, from wholegrain bread to green vegetables, that are all nearing their sell-by or use-by dates. The eco-friendly scheme, which first ran on a trial basis in August, will now be rolled out across all of Aldi’s 990 stores in the UK and is expected to save an estimated 4,000 tonnes of food from going to waste.

All shoppers need to do to snap up a Magic Bag is download the free Too Good To Go app and search for their nearby Aldi store. They can then reserve a bag to collect from their local store at an allotted time.

"Rolling out our partnership with Too Good To Go is another way of allowing us to cut down on food waste, while also offering customers the opportunity to pick up our food at even lower prices," Liz Fox, Corporate Responsibility Director at Aldi UK, said. "With the rising cost of living impacting so many, Too Good To Go offers a simple and accessible way for consumers to save money and reduce waste."

Aldi has also confirmed that its UK stores will continue to donate surplus food to local causes on every day of the year.

Sophie Trueman, Managing Director of Too Good To Go UK and Ireland, said: “We’re thrilled to be rolling out our partnership with Aldi nationally. Having already had fantastic feedback during a successful trial period, I know our Too Good To Go community is going to jump at the chance to save Magic Bags from their local Aldi and prevent even more good food from going to waste."