Lidl is selling Sangria ice lollies to bring a touch of Spain to the UK summer

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Lidl is selling three fruity Sangria ice lollies to help us get that Spanish summer feeling in the UK this year.

With no guarantee as to when the scorching temperatures of July’s heatwave will return and Covid travel restrictions preventing us from jetting off on our annual sun soaked getaways, bargain retailer Lidl is helping shoppers recapture a taste of the summer in the Spanish sunshine.

As part of its popular Sol Y Mar range, Lidl is selling Sangria Ice Lollies from £1.49, with three fruity flavours on offer.

Lidl’s selection includes a delicious yet tangy Blood Orange, Sweet Grape and zesty Lemon & Orange.

If you prefer to sip your boozy Spanish beverages from a glass rather than frozen on a stick, check out our traditional Sangria recipe or our Pink and Peachy Sangria recipe.

Lidl is also re-launching its fan-favourite fluffy yet golden Churros, which will be available for £1.49 as part of the Sol Y Mar line.

Along with the delicious treat, shoppers can pick-up a Churros Maker for for £14.99, meaning you can bring a little Spanish-fever to your home.

Lidl’s Churro machine is ready to use in just two minutes, so you won’t have to faff around with any deep fat frying but instead bake these yummy tiny treats from scratch.

Why not unwind and enjoy your Sol Y Mar summer treats, while basking in the sun on Lidl’s gorgeous four-piece rattan outdoor furniture set?

The elegant rattan-effect FloraBest Garden Sofa Set is available from £199.99 and is perfect for adding a touch of luxury to any garden.

Lidl’s wicker-style set includes two armchairs and a two-seater sofa with covered seat cushions, as well as a table with a hidden storage box ideal for keeping ice-lollies while relaxing in the sun.