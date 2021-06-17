We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Lidl is selling a super stylish rattan outdoor furniture set this summer.

The famous Aldi rattan egg chair was an instant bank holiday sell-out, followed by the hanging chair in Tesco’s outdoor furniture range, which sold out just as quickly.

Now Lidl is selling a stunning rattan garden furniture set for less than £200.

Lidl’s stylish rattan-effect FloraBest Garden Sofa Set is available for for £199.99 and is ideal for bringing a touch of luxury to any garden – perfect for meeting outdoors with friends and family.

The wicker-style set features two armchairs and a two-seater sofa with covered seat cushions, as well as a table with a secret storage box perfect for storing magazines while you enjoy the summer sun.

Florabest Garden Sofa Set

With it’s elegant and modest set up, shoppers can bring the comforts of home outside and relax all summer.

So, if you’ve been dreaming of spending an afternoon lounging in style with a gin cocktail in hand, now’s your chance to snap up the ultimate garden furniture bargain.

The set will be available to buy from Lidl stores from 20th June but you’ll need to get down to your local branch quickly, as we predict a speedy sell out.

Also set to launch is Lidl’s Hammock with Frame for only £44.99 and it’s easy to set up, so you can start relaxing right away.

The hammock comes with a storage bag and tote straps for easy travelling and is made of a soft and durable cotton-polyester blend that comes in two tonal colour ways.