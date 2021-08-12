OMG! You can now get Mars bars in chocolate spread form

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Mars has added an insanely yummy new product to its range, with a delicious chocolate spread version of the iconic chocolate bar hitting shelves.

To compete with market leaders in the chocolate spread world, Mars bars have been transformed into spread form and swirled into jars, so you can now have your favourite confectionary as a toast topping.

If you spend your life in the kitchen following Nutella recipes, eating spoonfuls of Biscoff spread or drizzling Cadbury chocolate spread on everything you eat, you’re bound to love this.

Launching the epic new treat, Mars said, “Stir the new Mars spread into your daily oats, top your toast or pancake, add to your favourite bake, transform your barbecued bananas or dip in some strawberries. The possibilities are endless.”

The £2 stripy sensation will be available in retailers across the UK on August 12. Currently, Aldi, Tesco and Asda have confirmed that they will be stocking the chocolatey stuff, but we’re sure they’ll sell out quick!

Foodie Instagram account, Kevs Snack Reviews, announced the news of the latest Mars addition with plenty of drool-worthy pictures.

Penning a detailed review on the swirly jar of goodness, a caption read, “This is a nice combo, the caramel blends well with the chocolate and there’s a certain malty flavour in there too which I think is meant to be the nougat 🤔 It’s great as a topping on waffles – as I always use to eat spreads with!”

Sweet-toothed commenters were in awe, too.

One wrote, “Bought it in Aldi earlier & tried it. It’s LUSH 🔥”

“Yes please,” another simply wrote, while a third added, “Imagine this in and on a brownie 🤯😍.”