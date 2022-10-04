McDonald's Monopoly 2022: How to play, what are the prizes and when does it end?

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

McDonald's Monopoly has returned to restaurants across the UK giving customers more chances to win with its double peel deal but as families scramble to see if they're a winner some are wondering how to play, what are the prizes and when does it end?

Last year's VIP version of the fast food game has just got even better with more chances to win thanks to McDonald's Double Peel - which means customers can now peel on pack, then peel in the McDonald’s app, which features a digital game board and prize wallet, giving them more ways to collect and win!

Whether you can't resist a McDonald's breakfast (opens in new tab) or are still feeling a little annoyed at the menu price hike (opens in new tab), this might make you want to go back and order.

The game returned to restaurants on September 7th and existing and new customers who are signed up to My McDonald's Rewards can also receive a free code to play the game.

How to play McDonald's Monopoly?

For anyone who hasn't ever played the game, customers have the chance to win prizes by collecting game piece stickers peeled off from menu items such as fries, wraps, drinks and McFlurry’s.

The McDonald’s much-loved promotion was launched back in 2005 and works in a similar way to the classic Monopoly board game.

Simply by peeling off the game pieces from these selected items to reveal a property or instant win prize, customers can instantly win free food items and bigger prizes or collect property pieces of the same colour for a bigger prize via the McDonald’s app and online.

Scan the property code to complete the set and win that prize. But that's not all, each property banked in your Monopoly wallet gives you another chance to win with an extra Peel feature.

What are the McDonald's Monopoly prizes?

Among the prizes up for grabs on McDonald's Monopoly are collect and win prizes - either £100k Cash, a Mini Electric Car, £2k Holiday with TUI, See Tickets £250 Events Voucher, AO.com £1,000 spend on Home Entertainment, Grind True Wireless Earbuds from Skullcandy, Experience Day with Buyagift or Nintendo Switch from Zavvi.

Meanwhile, the Instant win prizes include; £2k Holiday with TUI, £1,000 Cash, McDonald’s Gold Card – A Meal Per Week For A Year, £200 for Passing Go! Experience Day with Buyagift, McDonald’s Bean Bag, One4all Paramount+ Annual Subscription, £100 Gift Card to Spend with a Variety of Retailers, £80 Go Ape Activity Voucher, Grind True Wireless Earbuds from Skullcandy, Prezzybox £50 Voucher, £30 I Saw It First Voucher, GLOSSYBOX Beauty Box, Hype Backpack, Wrappz Personalised Phone Case, Choice of Licensed T-Shirt with Zavvi, McDonald’s Reusable Water Bottle, Pair of Cinema Tickets, £75 off a £750 spend with TUI Holidays, 10% off AO.com, 40% Off Skullcandy, 65% off at I Saw It First, Photobox 9 Personalised Photo Magnets, £10 off at Buyagift, 10% Off Go Ape Activities, Readly 3 Month Digital Subscription, 15% Off Zavvi, Paramount+ 1 Month Subscription, £5 off Prezzybox.com, £5 Off a Personalised Phone Case at wrappz.com, and 15% off a GLOSSYBOX Beauty Box Subscription.

And not forgetting the instant wins of free fries, a free cheeseburger or a free McFlurry.

But with the double peel, it means you can win a whole host of other prizes on the digital peel games including; £100k Cash, Mini Electric Car, £2k Holiday with TUI, See Tickets £250 Events Voucher, AO.com £1,000 spend on Home Entertainment, Grind True Wireless Earbuds from Skullcandy, Experience Day with Buyagift, Nintendo Switch from Zavvi, £5 Cash, £10 Cash, £20 Cash, £50 Cash, £100 Cash, Paramount+ 1-Month Subscription, Readly 3-Month Digital Subscription, £10 Skullcandy Digital Voucher, JD £50 e-Gift Card, The Athletic 1-Month Subscription, The Athletic 3-Month Subscription, £10 CeX Voucher, McDonald’s Tote Bag, McDonald’s Socks, Photobox Personalised Photo Magnets, 20% off McDonald’s purchase, £5 off £15 spend McDonald’s purchase, £1.99 Extra Value Meal, Free McFlurry with Extra Value Meal purchase, or Free McFlurry with Extra Value Meal purchase.

A post shared by McDonald’s UK (@mcdonaldsuk) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

How to claim McDonald's prizes

Instant win McDonald's prizes can be claimed on the spot or you can save the win to claim on another visit - just keep an eye on the expiry date. For other games you must go online to register your tokens and follow the individual instructions for your game of choice.

When does McDonald's Monopoly end?

McDonald's Monopoly ends on 16th October after a six-week run so be quick to collect your tokens and take advantage of the double peel.

Among the food items, you need to purchase in order to collect a sticker from its packaging are;