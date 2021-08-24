We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Those craving a mid-morning pick me up might be wondering what time does McDonald’s breakfast start and finish?

Be it a breakfast wrap or a sausage and egg McMuffin, everyone has their go-to McDonald’s breakfast item of choice. And whilst we’re aware of the calories in a McDonald’s breakfast and now know the secret McDonald’s McMuffin recipe to try at home – it’s safe to say that we can’t resist the real deal served fresh and hot from the golden arch stores.

But with McDonald’s extending their breakfast hours recently, there’s been some confusion on when you can order your morning treat. With this in mind, we’ve shared the all important start and finish times for McDonald’s breakfasts to prevent any potential missed McMuffin disasters.

What time does McDonald’s breakfast start and finish?

McDonald’s breakfasts are served daily until 11am in all participating UK restaurants.

McDonald’s 24 hour branches and drive-thru’s start selling breakfast from 5am. Whilst all other restaurants start serving breakfast as soon as they open in the morning.

The 11am cut-off time is a new (and welcome) addition for Ronald McDonald fans. As in the past, the fast food chain only served their morning menu until 10:30am.

However, the extra half hour extension came into effect late last year, following a successful trial in their Isle of Wight and Portsmouth branches.

There have been calls from fans to make the breakfast an all day option. However McDonald’s have ruled this out for a specific reason.

A statement on the McDonald’s website reads: “Unfortunately, we don’t have enough space in our kitchens to accommodate the cooking and preparation of our breakfast and main menus at the same time.”

To get your hands on a melt-in-your-mouth McMuffin, we recommend checking your local McDonald’s opening times online.

Customers can also have their brekkie delivered straight to their door now, thanks to Uber Eats.

What’s on the McDonald’s breakfast menu?

McDonald’s are currently offering 14 items on their breakfast menu:

Breakfast Roll with Ketchup Breakfast Roll with Brown Sauce Muffin with Jam Bacon Roll with Brown Sauce Bacon Roll with Tomato Ketchup Hash Brown Double Sausage & Egg McMuffin Sausage & Egg McMuffin Bacon & Egg McMuffin Double Bacon & Egg McMuffin Egg & Cheese McMuffin Cheesy Bacon Flatbread Pancakes & Syrup Pancakes & Sausage with Syrup

It’s worth noting that this is part of their limited breakfast menu, which the fast food chain has been operating during the current pandemic.

Despite this, McDonald’s unveiled a new breakfast item in October last year and five new McDonald’s items for Summer 2021, which was warmly received by the Great British public.

The fast food chain hit the headlines again after sharing one of many popular McDonald’s hacks that’s applies to their breakfast offering.

One #MenuHackMonday social media post told fans to add their separate hash brown into the egg McMuffin.

Whether you enjoy it together or on their own, the all important thing is to make sure you get your order in before 11am.