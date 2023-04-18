McDonald’s to make FOUR changes to its burger recipe and fans are delighted

McDonald's is set to make FOUR changes to its burger recipe in the hope of making it "tastier" for fans of the fast food favorite.

The fast-food giant, which sells an average of 2.5 billion hamburgers every year - that's a whopping 75 burgers being sold every second, announced plans to axe nine of its menu items (opens in new tab) earlier this year.

And now McDonald's has announced its plans to revamp its burger recipe to make them "better than ever", according to the golden arches firm.

Whether you're a fan of the Grand Big Mac (opens in new tab), double cheeseburger or have tried making your own homemade Big Mac recipe (opens in new tab), you'll want to know what's changing.

It's in-house chefs have been working on "small but tasty improvements" to several menu items including; the Big Mac, McDouble, and its classic cheeseburger, Double cheeseburger and Hamburger recipe.

It boasted, "The magic is in the details" and revealed what FOUR changes it would be making...

"Softer, pillowy buns” that will be freshly toasted A new and improved melted cheese that the chain says will make you want to “savor every last bit off the wrapper” Burger patties which will feature a “juicier, caramelized flavor” from adding white onions while the burgers are still on the grill “Even more of everyone’s favorite Big Mac sauce," because the more sauce, the better

(Image credit: Getty)

One fan wrote, "Good I'd like my Big Mac a lot better than it is now. Please change the Fish fillet while you're at it. That square piece with a quarter of a piece of cheese and tartar sauce is the worst."

Another fan tweeted, "I love McDonald’s so much."

While a third fan suggested, "Please talk about your fries. Make them better so they don’t get cold fast."

And some fans have pointed out the rising costs (opens in new tab), "Two bucks a day in high school. That was enough for two McDonalds cheese burgers, fries and two milks with change."

Chef Chad Schafer, McDonald’s USA’s senior director of culinary innovation, explained how his memory of his first mcDonald's burger is helping him to reinvent the iconic taste to fans.

He added, "We found that small changes, like tweaking our process to get hotter, meltier cheese and adjusting our grill settings for a better sear, added up to a big difference in making our burgers more flavorful than ever.”

And the new 'tastier' burger recipe has already been rolled out in Australia, Canada and Belgium before making their full American debut later this year.

A post shared by McDonald's Corporation (@mcdonaldscorp) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

But if you can't wait until then, eager fans can pick up a new burger in several cities on the West Coast and in the Southwest, like Los Angeles, California; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; San Francisco, California; Sacramento, California; Phoenix, Arizona; Las Vegas, Nevada; Salt Lake City, Utah; Denver, Colorado; Boise, Idaho; Tucson, Arizona and surrounding cities.

While other countries will be able to "taste the difference" by 2024.

And there's one way to spot if the new burgers are on sale near you - look out for the iconic Hamburgler.

“When you spot his notorious cape and striped outfit in your city, you’ll know that’s when you can head to your local McDonald’s to get your hands on our best-ever burgers,”