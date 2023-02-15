McDonald's is axing these NINE popular items from its menu and bringing back iconic chicken burger

McDonalds has announced it is axing nine popular food items from its menu as it shakes up its offerings.

The fast-food chain has made the changes to enable it to introduce six new items to the menu - but it's left some fans disappointed over the loss of nine dishes.

It comes after McDonald's axed its mini potato waffles (opens in new tab) just last month however it did add a new vegan burger (opens in new tab) - much to the delight of non-meat eaters.

But this new shake up has left some fast-food fans disappointed.

One fan tweeted, "They literally removed the best burger on the menu"

Another unhappy customer put, "You should respond by bringing back the Big Tasty!"

One fan added, "Can we get the chicken snack wraps and cherry pies back in the menu like it’s 2003 again"

What items have been axed from McDonalds?

McDonalds has axed the following nine items from its menus:

Cheesy Garlic Bites Aero Peppermint McFlurry Aero Chocolate McFlurry The Spicy Sriracha Chicken one - crispy The Spicy Sriracha Chicken one - grilled The Big Tasty The Big Tasty with bacon Caramel Waffle Latte Hot Chocolate Deluxe

What's coming to McDonald's UK?

The following items are returning to the McDonald's UK menu; The Grand Bic Mac with and without bacon, Chilli Cheese bites, The McSpicy chicken burger, Galaxy Chocolate McFlurry and the Galaxy Caramel McFlurry.

McDonald's teased the return on its social media channels, it tweeted a snap from Jakes Food Bible and captioned it, "That’s right, the McSpicy is back and this time, it’s here to stay."

And one fan can't handle it, literally, and tweeted, "Far far far too spicy for me"

Another fan said, "The McPlant and the McSpicy are both my faves"

While a third fan added, "About time you got something spicy back."

It seems like a great week for comebacks, doesn’t it? 🤔🌶 pic.twitter.com/SjMnSnfBx6February 13, 2023 See more

Meanwhile, some menu items will cost more to buy due to the rising inflation. Among the items affected are the Mayo Chicken burger, the Bacon Double Cheeseburger, the Bacon Mayo Chicken burger, the Triple Cheeseburger and the medium fizzy drink.

The last time McDonald's increased its prices was in July last year when it blamed inflation and rising costs for the price hike.

The Mayo Chicken burger, a long-standing item on the Saver Menu, will jump from 99p to £1.19, an increase of 20 per cent. The Bacon Mayo Chicken will rise to £1.79, a rise of 12.6 per cent from its previous price of £1.59. And the increases to the Saver Menu don't stop there, as the Bacon Double Cheeseburger will now set you back £2.69 and the Triple Cheeseburger £2.89. A medium fizzy drink has increased by 10p, from £1.39 to £1.49.

A spokesman told MailOnline, "We are committed to offering great tasting food at affordable prices. However, like many businesses, the impact of the increase in food and energy costs continues to affect our company and our franchisees."

"We carefully review and adjust pricing to offer great value and quality. At the same time, we continue to work hard on how we can provide our customer's value where it matters most, with personalised offers and rewards through the MyMcDonald's Rewards scheme."