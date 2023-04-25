Mint Twirl is set to rival sell-out Cadbury orange Twirl - but you'd better be quick!

Mint Twirl is a new Cadbury flavour that's set to rival its sell-out orange Twirl but fans are urged to be quick as the new bars won't be around for long.

It's hard to believe that Cadbury first launched its limited edition Twirl Orange (opens in new tab) back in 2019, and despite offering the must-have bar as part of a new door-to-door delivery service (opens in new tab), the irresistible chocolate kept flying off the shelves.

And now Cadbury is launching a new Twirl Mint flavour - "a minty fresh innovation" that is set to rival the orange and be a hit among both Twirl and mint choc fans.

Bringing together the mouth-watering layers of Cadbury Twirl chocolate with refreshing mint flavours for the first time, the bar is already starting to excite fans ahead of its release in stores across the nation on May 1, RRP £0.75.

One fan tweeted, "Just tagging myself so I don’t forget."

Another chocolate fan exclaimed, "Woohoo!"

A third fan reacted with simply, "Oh my."

And a fourth said, "Yummy" and asked. "Which shops are stocking it?"

Twirl Mint bars have already been on sale in Australia, with one finder, sharing the purchase on YouTube.

While in the UK, reports that some of the original Twirl bars and bite bags had started tasting of mint.

One fan tweeted Cadbury, "Bought a packet of twirl bite size but they taste of mint??"

And another put, "Bro why have 2 separate packs of twirl minibites tasted like mint."

Could fans have already un-foiled the new flavour?

To celebrate the launch, Cadbury is giving chocolate fans the chance to be one of the first people to try the new flavour as it is giving away 1,000 Twirl Mints away for free. Simply keep an eye on Cadbury social pages before successfully navigating through a series of Twirly hard questions to test your dedication to mint chocolate and be in with a chance of winning.

Frederike Grohmann, brand manager for Cadbury Twirl, said; “We are excited to be introducing Twirl Mint into the Cadbury brand family this month. The minty flavours might transport you back to the 80s, but in its indulgently Twirly format we’re expecting mint chocolate fans will want to run to shops to try it.

"There’s only a limited number available, so we’d encourage the greatest of mint chocolate and Twirl fans to act fast, and as for anyone else, save it for the mint chocolate superfans!”

Don't walk, run!