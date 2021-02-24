We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Cadbury has launched a new service enabling you to get chocolate delivered to your door within hours of placing an order.

Cadbury has launched a new service that enables households to get Cadbury Twirl Orange delivered to their door within hours.

It comes after Cadbury launched its build-your-own chocolate cottage ahead of the Easter Bank Holiday 2021.

The Twirl Orange free same-day delivery service has been launched in a bid to help ease the stress people face when ordering their grocery shopping online.

The tasty Cadbury Twirl Orange treat has gone from a limited edition product to a PERMANENT fixture on shelves across the nation and with more people spending more time at home in lockdown, Cadbury has created a brand new service of delivery vans that delivers one item and one item only – Twirl Orange Unlimited Edition.

Two years on from its first release, the nation’s love for Cadbury Twirl Orange has been proven to have no limits. Fans have been hunting, hustling, hoping, and hoarding to get their hands on the limited edition bar, some even queued for a digital pre-sale. Luckily for them, they’ll never have to do any of that again because Twirl Orange Unlimited Edition is here and it’s exclusively available EVERYWHERE.

And to celebrate this exciting news, Twirl Orange Doorstep Delivery Service is launching across the UK, delivering delicious Twirl Orange to homes across the nation for free, having started in London on Tuesday, 23rd February, followed by Birmingham, Liverpool, and Cardiff.

Unlike home delivery services, there’s no battling for the Same Day time slot. PHEW!

Radhika Pai, brand manager for Cadbury Twirl Orange at Mondelez said, “Over the past two years we’ve seen how much the nation truly loves Twirl Orange, so we just had to make the limited-edition bar unlimited to ensure no fan misses out. We have even made it available via the Twirl Orange Doorstep Delivery Service during launch week to keep fans stocked up when it’s not so easy to pop to the shops.”

How do you order a Cadbury Twirl Orange chocolate same-day home delivery?

Simply head to the Cadbury Twitter page to see when the service is in your area and tweet to book your same-day slot.

And chocolate fans can’t get enough. One tweeted, ‘This is so exciting!!!!’ another put, ‘OMG please can I have one, I have never even seen them in the shops before #TwirlOrangeUnlimitedLondon’ and a third added, ‘Get in quick. Just looked mine on order.’

Video of the Week

The promotion is running until Saturday, 26th February so you’d better be quick. The offer is open to those who live within participating 2.5-mile radius of the following locations: London Oxford Street, Birmingham Bull Ring, Liverpool Liver Building, and Cardiff Queens Arcade, check further terms and conditions of the delivery service.

No purchase necessary; however, internet access and a valid Twitter account are required.