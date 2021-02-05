We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

M&S is selling an adorable Valentine's Day take on the classic Colin the Caterpillar cake.

M&S have pulled it out the bag again with the cutest Valentine’s Day offering. The store is selling the ‘loved-up’ Colin and Connie the Caterpillar chocolate cakes that come together in their own little cocoon.

The treat which features two half-size Colin and Connie caterpillars is decorated with white chocolate and a smattering of pink hearts and we can’t wait to get our hands on the sweet pair of treats.

Since M&S posted an image of the loveable cakes on Twitter, tons of shoppers have commented and tagged significant others demanding they pick up the limited-edition Colin and Connie.

One M&S fan wrote, ‘OMG! We need them.’

Some fans joked that the retailer should offer the cakes for special events, saying, ‘Wish they did these to order for my wedding day cake.’

M&S said the cake is, “perfect for fans to enjoy in the afternoon with a glass of fizz, as a delightful dessert or in front of a romantic film in bed.”

Colin also had a lot to say about his new love interest in a super cute release shared by M&S, “Connie and I live for birthday parties, but we have a feeling we’re going to LOVE Valentine’s Day even more! We’re SO excited to celebrate with our fans in their own “lockdown love cocoons” across the UK!”

You can pick up the cake on its own or as part of a Valentine’s Day gift bag that’s available online for £30.

So, what are you waiting for? Go grab your very own love cocoon, nothing says romance quite like a couple of caterpillar cakes!