King Colin the Caterpillar! M&S give their signature cake a coronation makeover

M&S have unveiled their King Colin the Caterpillar cake to mark the coronation - and it's sure to be a sell-out.

He's the famous chocolate character that's been a regular at birthday parties and celebrations for years. And now Marks and Spencer have surprised fans with a special Colin the Caterpillar cake that comes with a royal twist.

M&S have launched King Colin, a limited edition chocolate cake - complete with a chocolate crown - especially for King Charles III's coronation (opens in new tab). Loyal fans of the Colin cake can expect the same great flavour with a few tasty themed additions honouring the historic royal event in May.

The British retailer shared news of their latest chocolate creation on social media. "To celebrate the coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla, we're SO excited to share our limited-edition Coronation Colin," read the caption.

"This extremely chocolatey cake is covered in edible royal decorations and topped with decadent chocolate crown jewels!"

The chocolate sponge roll cake base has been adorned with gold-coloured crowns and diamond-shaped jewels, with an extra-large chocolate crown placed on Colin's head. There's also a sprinkling of red, white and blue confetti on top to symbolise the British spirit and occasion. All decorations are edible and vegetarian friendly.

M&S shoppers were quick to give their verdict on the new royal makeover. One fan commented: "need this in our lives" whilst another said: "Coronation Colin!!! So cute".

The Coronation Colin cake will set you back £10 - the same price as the regular Colin. For those after a smaller portion, M&S are stocking miniature versions of the coronation caterpillar in a cheaper multipack (five for £3). Great for a lunchtime pick-me-up or Coronation afternoon tea whilst watching King Charles' coronation (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) M&S Coronation Colin the Caterpillar - £10 | Ocado (opens in new tab) You can pick up the King Colin online via Ocado as part of your weekly food shop. Similarly pop into your local M&S store and add to basket.

Marks and Spencer's food team have pulled out all the stops for the royal occasion, with Coronation Colin just one of the many themed delicacies available in the build-up to the big day.

Picnics and Coronation street party spreads won't be complete without the crown pork sausage rolls, made with all-butter puff pastry and British pork lightly seasoned with caramelised onions and herbs. Pop on a plate alongside the Coronation Chicken Club Sandwich (£4.50) and a bowl of the limited edition handcooked crisps in coronation chicken flavour (£1.50 a packet).

Sweet tooths will be equally taken by the Coronation Sponge Cake, giant gold chocolate coins and commemorative biscuit tins the High-street retailer is stocking for the event too.

Last but not least is the Coronation Ale (£3) and bottle of sparkling Coronation Cuvee NV (£23) to help raise a glass to the newly crowned King and Queen after the ceremony.

You can find more details of M&S Coronation food collection (opens in new tab) online and find out your nearest M&S store here (opens in new tab).

