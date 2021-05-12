We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Nando’s is welcoming customers back to restaurants with a brand new, post-lockdown menu.

The beloved chicken chain announced the launch of a number of new sides, salads, dips, and wines, as well as new recipes for some of Nando’s most famous dishes.

They’re all on the menu from today, just in time for indoor dining to resume next week, as part of the government’s roadmap out of lockdown.

The new Nando’s eats will include options for vegans and vegetarians too – not just those after a chicken fix.

In huge news for plant-based Nando’s fans, customers will have the option of adding new Nando’s PERi-Plant Strips for to their meal.

Burger lovers can now enjoy PERi Ketchup and Lemon & Herb Mayo, while Pitta fans indulge in some Lemon & Herb Mayo plus crunchy slaw with a tangy mustard dressing. Yum.

Chicken fans will also be able to add a new and unique spice to their plates, with the addition of Garlic BBQ on the PERi-ometer.

The new seasoning will sit between Plain and Lemon & Herb on the spice chart, replacing XXHot. Perfect for those who can’t handle much heat.

Announcing the thrilling new menu update, a post on the Nando’s Instagram reads, ‘New spice. New salads 🍃. New sides 🌈.’

If you can’t wait until next week, the new additions to the Nando’s ranks will be available for delivery, takeaway, and Click & Collect until restaurants open indoors on May 17th.

In addition to the latest tasty treats, select restaurants have added four new Southern African wines to their menus. Perfect for those who want to pair their PERi-PERi with a glass of Nando’s native wine.

And there’s something for every wine connoisseur in your group with a new South African Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Cabinet Sauvignon, and fruity Rose from the Spier vineyard in Cape Town.

This isn’t the first time Nandos has experimented with flavour. During Christmas, the restaurant chain added the “hottest ever” spice to the Peri-Peri chicken menu.

The newest spice fix will be available for the time being, but who’s to say that Nando’s won’t change things up again.