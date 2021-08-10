We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Nando's has delighted A-level and GCSE students across the country with the return of its free results day chicken.

Nando’s is famous for its deliciously spicy cuisine and affordable prices and the chicken restaurant has decided to bring back its generous free-food offer on A-level and GCSE results days – giving away free chicken and other menu items to students who have received their grades.

The Portuguese-inspired eatery announced that the results day free chicken giveaway is making a return this year after it was scrapped last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. And if you were unlucky to miss out on last years’ freebie fear not as those students can get their free food this year instead.

Is Nando’s giving away free food on results day?

To celebrate students receiving their A-Levels and GCSE results, Nandos is giving away a free quarter Peri-Peri chicken and starters to those getting their exam results.

In previous years, school leavers who had received their results were able to claim a free meal at Nando’s simply by showing their results slip – no matter how bad their grades were and the same rules apply.

The promotion is available for GCSE, A-level, Scottish Highers, and National 5 qualifications students who are finding out how their exams went this year, or those who graduated from sixth form or college last year during the pandemic.

To claim your free food, simply bring your 2020 or 2021 results and ID into any Nando’s branch from 12 August and tuck into your free starter or quarter chicken.

Usually, the starters cost around £3.95, and a quarter chicken would normally set you back £4.25 – saving you a total of £8.20.

So what’s the catch? To qualify for the free food you have to spend over £7 to claim, but show your results to a staff member when ordering to cash in on the freebie.

The offer is also only valid on dine-in or takeaway, and not via Deliveroo apps.

Where else can I get free food on results day?

Luckily, Gordon Ramsay is making sure that students can nab a foodie freebie today, promising results receivers that they’re entitled to free bottomless pizza from his London chain, Street Pizza.

He tweeted, ‘RESULTS DAY?! Good luck to all those receiving their #ALevel results today… Come and see us in Southwark from 11-4pm to grab your free bottomless pizza !! 🍕🥂 #ResultsDay #ResultsDay2021 #UpYourStreet’

And Pizza Express is giving away free Dough Balls when exam result receivers dine-in. Their post reads, ‘Shout out to all the students getting their results today. Good luck to you all, but don’t be too hard on yourself if the result you wanted didn’t come through.’

It added, ‘Fair to say we’d have failed miserably. Anyone know the answers…PLEASE? Students head to the link in our bio for Free Dough Balls today! #ALEVEL #RESULTSDAY #MATHS #SENDHELP’

To claim your free Dough balls starter, students need to go online, sign up and download the code available before heading to your closest branch.

To qualify for the freebie you will have to purchase a main meal to redeem as well.

But if you’ve got a Unidays account, you can also get 30% off your whole bill.