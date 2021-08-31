We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Starbucks has announced the comeback of the classic pumpkin spiced latte.

The iconic coffee chain’s Pumpkin Spice season starts this week, on 2nd September, with prices starting at £3.55 for the limited-edition coffee.

The fan favourite is made with espresso, steamed milk, and a blend of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, and a delicious dose of cloves.

Starbucks have also confirmed that fans are in for something special as the chain announced a unique twist to the autumn special.

From the launch of vegan pumpkin spice latte sauce in 2018 to the addition of vegan whipped topping in 2020, the drink has taken on a number of forms over the years, and the customisations are set to continue into 2021.

Coffee lovers can add Starbucks Original Nut Blend to their Pumpkin Spice Latte for a smooth nutty boost.

The iconic coffee shop is also offering a Pumpkin Spice Latte Frappuccino for those who prefer a chilled coffee at breakfast time.

Fans can also look forward to new menu options, as the chain revealed this week that the No’Meatball Marinara Wrap – made up of plant-based meatballs, a marinara sauce, a coconut oil alternative to smoked cheese, and baby kale will be launching.

A brie, butternut, and chutney focaccia, as well as a mac and cheese with kale and peas, created with a three-cheese sauce, have also been added to the brand’s healthy offerings.

And if you’re looking for sweet treats, pick up the new s’more brownie blondies and almond croissants.

Vegan Pumpkin Spice cookies with fresh pumpkin seeds and cranberries will also be available.

To get your hands on all of the latest treats, simply visit your local store later this week. Orders can also be placed through Uber Eats and Just Eat if you’d prefer to have your morning pick me up delivered right to your door.