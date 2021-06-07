We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We’ve rounded up plenty of low calorie Starbucks drinks that are the much lighter, healthier options however they don’t shy away from flavour or taste.

From an Espresso macchiato to a blonde iced vanilla latte with skimmed milk, our collection includes a variety of hot and cold Starbucks drinks all under 100 calories.

And of course, there are simple ways to cut the calories in your favourite Starbucks drinks too if you don’t find the low calorie option to suit you.

Choose the ‘skinny’ option where possible as the barista will use skimmed milk instead of full-fat. Take your coffee black so you cut out the calories from milk or milk alternatives. Choose unsweetened almond milk if it’s available over cow’s milk as it’s lower in calories than cow, soya, and oat milk. And finally, don’t add sugar to your drinks as you can easily replace sugar with a healthy sugar alternative instead.

So if you’re looking for a low calorie snack or drink that’s a suitable treat on the 5:2 diet, here are our favourite low calorie Starbucks drinks…

Low calorie Starbucks drinks

1. Espresso macchiato

A less calorific version of a cappuccino, this European-style classic is made from Starbucks Signature Espresso Roast and topped with a dollop of steamed milk and foam.

Size: Doppio

Total calories: 19

2. Peach iced tea

New to Starbucks this summer, this peachy pick-me-up is a refreshing iced tea made from a delightful combo of freshly brewed green tea and peach syrup then served cold over ice. And here’s some more good news – all Starbucks iced teas come in under 100 calories.

Size: Tall

Total calories: 54

3. Iced chai tea latte with skimmed milk

Coming in at just under 100 calories, this fantastically fragrant drink combines black tea infused with cardamom, cinnamon, black pepper, and star anise with skimmed milk and ice.

Size: Tall

Total calories: 99

4. Espresso con panna

Who says you can’t have whipped cream with your drink? This shot of caramel espresso will give you the shot in the arm you need thanks to its caffeine content, plus it comes with a dollop of whipped cream.

Size: Doppio

Total calories:80

5. Matcha green tea latte with almond milk

A light and luscious latte made with the superfood matcha green tea, combined with almond milk for a creamy drink that comes in at just 73 calories.

Size: Tall

Total calories: 73



6. Espresso frappuccino with almond milk

Yes, there is such as thing as a low calorie frappuccino. Served over ice, ask for this beautifully blended milky coffee to be made with almond milk to reduce the calorie content to just 90 calories.

Size: Tall

Total calories: 90

7. Hibiscus iced tea

A mix of freshly brewed hibiscus tea and lemonade are served over ice for a floral and refreshing summer cooler.

Size: Tall

Total calories: 35

8. Cold brew latte with Starbucks Original Nut Blend

Love your coffee but don’t want a hot drink on a warm day? This cold brew provides a caffeine hit while tasting creamy and delicious, thanks to the latest Starbucks Original Nut Blend, which is a divine mix of rice, hazelnuts, and cashew nuts.

Size: Tall

Total calories: 67

9. Filter coffee

A true classic, nothing gets the day started like the caffeine hit from a filter coffee. Starbucks’ filter coffee is made from its smooth Pike Place Roast and is brewed all day, every day, in Starbucks stores. Take it black and you’ll consume a mere 2 calories.

Size: Tall

Total calories: 2

10. Nitro cold brew

Made from Starbucks cold brew coffee – coffee that combines citrus flavours with a little sweetness and is steeped for 20 hours – this innovative drink is infused with nitrogen via a tap that creates velvety crema yet next-to-nothing calories.

Size: Tall

Total calories: 1

11. Emperor’s clouds & mist tea

Tea is refreshing whether it’s hot or cold, and is also very good for you. It’s lower in caffeine too, if you’re looking for a drink that won’t keep you awake at night. What’s more, all of Starbucks’ herbal teas contain zero calories, so you can sup to your heart’s content. We love this beautifully named pure green tea and its sweet and toasty notes.

Size: Tall

Total calories: 0

12. Blonde iced vanilla latte with skimmed milk

Coming in at just under 100 calories when ordered with skimmed milk, this twist on an espresso classic combines Starbucks Blonde® Espresso coffee with milk, vanilla syrup, and ice to create a super-smooth latte with a smidgen of sweetness.

Size: Tall

Total calories: 99

13. Lemon iced tea

Another refreshing iced tea that’s new to Starbucks this summer, this ice-cold lemonade mixed with freshly brewed green tea and zingy citrus syrup is a proper thirst-quencher.

Size: Tall

Total calories: 54

14. Cold foam iced cappuccino with skimmed milk

A refreshing twist on a favourite, this subtly sweetened espresso coffee is topped with cold milk foam. Just so you know, non-dairy alternatives can’t be used for this beverage.

Size: Tall

Total calories: 80

15. Iced green tea and lemonade

Made with Starbucks’ Teavana green tea then mixed with still lemonade and ice, this bright and tangy drink with taking the edge off your thirst and only set you back 35 calories.

Size: Tall

Total calories: 35



16. Nitro latte

So how are you enjoying the sound of these low calorie Starbucks drinks? Last but not least, this irresistibly sippable nitro latte is also infused with nitrogen via a tap. Cold coffee is crowned with sweet vanilla cream for a smooth drinking experience that won’t ruin the diet.

Size: Tall

Total calories: 75

