This fail-safe tip will stop your Christmas turkey from being dry

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Your Christmas turkey will never go dry again if you follow this food expert’s advice.

It may have become one of the most popular festive meats at Christmas, but it’s also all too easy for turkeys to go dry. We’re all looking for ways to make life that bit easier in the kitchen and now a food expert might just have the answer.

Food and Wine’s Culinary Director Justin Chapple has revealed his trick to achieving the perfect juicy turkey every time…

How to stop Christmas turkey from drying out

According to Justin, you just need one key ingredient to stop your turkey from drying out: mayonnaise.

Surprising though it may seem, he has spoken about how this is the secret to cooking the ultimate roast turkey.

And for those who aren’t a fan of this creamy condiment, never fear! Justin has also claimed that it doesn’t impact the taste of the turkey in any way, but helps to keep it juicy.

How do I use the mayonnaise on the turkey?

If you want to try this out for yourself at home, then all you will need is your chosen turkey and a jar of mayonnaise. If you would like to add other flavours, then Justin has spoken of his love for using chipotle mayonnaise.

For this version, he combines one tablespoon of chopped fresh thyme, 1 cup of mayonnaise, the zest of 1 lemon, 3 grated cloves or garlic and minced chipotle chillies.

But for those who prefer to keep things simpler, sticking to the plain mayonnaise also supposedly works wonders.

Once you have your chosen mayonnaise, loosen the skin on the turkey breasts and thighs. Then spread the mayonnaise on top and under the skin.

Justin also recommends folding the wing tips back. This will help ensure you can get as much heat around the turkey as possible.

Why does mayonnaise help stop turkey from going dry?

Video of the Week

According to Food and Wine, Justin uses mayonnaise because ‘when you cover your turkey with mayonnaise, it bastes it during the roasting process’. This in turn helps to keep ‘the meat moist and tender’.

With the big day now only a few weeks away, many people will have already ordered their festive bird. When it comes to how to stop your turkey from doing dry, there are many methods to choose from.

But will you be brave enough to try this surprising tip?