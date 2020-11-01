We've compared all the supermarkets to find the cheapest frozen, fresh and luxury whole Christmas turkeys and the cheapest turkey crown for Christmas 2020. Including birds from Waitrose, Aldi and more.
Christmas turkey is the centrepiece of Christmas dinner. But because of the demand at this time of year they can be extremely expensive – read on to discover where to buy the cheapest supermarket Christmas turkeys.
In 2017 Lidl trumped their competitors with the cheapest Christmas dinner overall, but does that mean that they’ll bag the crown for lowest priced turkey this year?
The cheapest supermarket turkey this Christmas
According to the budget supermarket itself, it’s Aldi that is selling the UK’s cheapest fresh British whole turkey this festive period.
Aldi’s succulent Fresh British Whole Turkeys are priced at an impressive £2.95 per kg, and will reportedly be the cheapest traditional big bird shoppers can find in UK supermarkets this December.
It’s available in three sizes too, so you can make sure there’s plenty to go around! There’s small (2.00kg – 4.49kg, serves 6-11), medium (4.50kg – 5.99kg, serves 11-14), and large (6.00kg – 8.00kg, serves 15-18).
Aldi’s plump British whole turkeys are Red Tractor certified and promise to be ‘notably rich to taste, with a juicy tenderness’ – sounds like the perfect Turkey!
Scroll down to find more of the cheapest turkeys to buy this year…
To help you find a great value turkey, we asked all the major supermarkets for the prices of the cheapest frozen, fresh, luxury whole turkeys and turkey crowns. Below we have listed them all, from cheapest to most expensive. Where there was a price or weight range, we’ve worked out the price per kilo based on the minimum weight.
Cheapest Christmas turkeys: Frozen turkeys
The cheapest Christmas turkeys: frozen entries for 2020
- Cheapest! Bernard Matthews Golden Norfolk Basted Whole Turkey with Giblets Large, 5.4kg (serves 8-10), £16, Iceland – £2.96 per kg
- Tesco British Frozen Extra Large Basted Whole Turkey Bird, 7.0-8.8kg, £24 – £3.04 per kg
- Braemoor Large British Self-Basting Turkey with Giblets, 5.5 – 7.2kg, £16.99, Lidl – £3.14 per kg
- Braemoor Medium British Self-Basting Turkey with Giblets, 4 – 5.4kg, £12.99, Lidl – £3.25 per kg
- Tesco British Frozen Large Basted Whole Turkey Bird, 5.3-6.9kg, £20 – £3.28 per kg
- Morrisons Frozen Basted Turkey Extra Large, 7.8-8.3kg (Serves 16-19), £27 – £3.46
- Braemoor Small British Self-Basting Turkey with Giblets, 2.8 – 4.0kg (serves 3-7), £9.99, Lidl – £3.57 per kg
- Waitrose Essential Large Frozen Turkey With Giblets, £22.75 (5.5-6.99kg) – £4.14 per kg
- by Sainsbury’s Small Basted Turkey, 2.6-3.8kg (serves 5-8 people), £14 – £4.38 per kg
The cheapest Christmas turkeys: frozen entries for 2019 were…
- Cheapest! Aldi small British Turkey – £2.57 per kg – Serves 4-7 people
- Iceland Bernard Matthews Golden Norfolk Basted Turkey XX Large – £2.61 per kg
- Tesco British Frozen Extra Extra Large Basted Whole Turkey Bird – £2.82 per kg
- Asda Frozen Basted Extra Large British Turkey – £2.95 per kg
- Lidl Braemoor Small Ready Basted Turkey with Giblets – £2.96 per kg
- Sainsbury’s Extra Large Basted Whole Frozen Turkey – £3.16 per kg
- Essential Waitrose frozen turkey medium with giblets – £4.00 per kg
- Marks & Spencer Frozen Whole Oakham British Turkey – £4.50 per kg
The cheapest Christmas turkeys: frozen entries for 2018 were…
- Cheapest! Asda Basted Extra Large British Turkey – £3.01 per kg
- Lidl Braemoor Small Ready Basted Turkey with Giblets – £3.60 per kg
- Tesco Mini Basted Whole Bird – £3.92 per kg
- Sainsbury’s Small Basted Whole Turkey – £4.38 per kg
- essential Waitrose Frozen Turkey – £4.50 per kg
- Marks & Spencer Frozen Whole Oakham British Turkey – £4.50 per kg
- Iceland Roast From Frozen Boneless Butter Basted Turkey Breast Joint with Bacon – £5.20 per kg
Cheapest Christmas turkeys: fresh turkeys
The cheapest Christmas turkeys: fresh entries for 2020
- Cheapest! Morrisons Whole Turkey from £9.60 (Available From 20th December) – £3 per kg
- Asda Medium Standard Whole Turkey, typically 4.75kg (serves 7-10), £18.76 – £3.95 per kg
- Tesco White Whole Turkey, (serves from 8-22), £10 to £36, Tesco Festive Food to Order – £4.00 per kg
- Waitrose Essential Medium Whole Turkey with Giblets, 4kg-6kg, £22-£32 – £5.25 per kg
- Oakham Turkey Wholebird, 3.3kg (serves 4-6), £18.15, M&S – £5.50 per kg
- Aldi Specially Selected British Oat Fed Roly Poly Turkey – £6.29 per kg
- British free-range bronze whole turkey Taste the Difference, Sainsbury’s Food to order – £8.75 per kg
- KellyBronze Free Range Medium Turkey, 4.5kg, £58.50, Ocado – £13.00 per kg
The cheapest Christmas turkeys: fresh entries for 2019 were…
- Cheapest! Lidl Fresh Whole Turkey – £2.89 per kg
- Cheapest! Aldi British Fresh Extra Large Whole Turkey – £2.89 per kg
- Tesco Fresh Whole turkey (basted and non-basted) – £4.00 per kg
- Asda Whole basted turkey – £4.25 per kg
- essential Waitrose Turkey – £5 per kg
- Sainsbury’s Fresh Standard Turkey – £5.13 per kg
- Marks & Spencer Whole Oakham British Turkey – £6.50 per kg
The cheapest Christmas turkeys: fresh entries for 2018 were…
- Cheapest! Lidl Birchwood Farm Large Whole Turkey – £3.95 per kg
- Asda whole basted turkey – £4.00 per kg
- Tesco Whole bird (basted and non-basted) – £4.00 per kg (in-store only)
- Sainsbury’s Whole Bird- between £4.13 per kg – £4.29 per kg
- essential Waitrose White Turkey – £5 per kg
- Marks & Spencer Whole Oakham British Turkey – £5 per kg
Cheapest Christmas turkeys: luxury turkeys
The cheapest Christmas turkeys: luxury entries for 2020
- Cheapest! Asda Extra Special Norfolk Bronze Medium Turkey, typically 4.75kg (serves 6-10), £28.36, Asda – £5.97 per kg
- Morrisons The Best Whole Turkey, from £16.84, Morrisons – £6.75 per kg
- Tesco Bronze Whole Turkey, £21 to £49 (serves 8-15), Tesco Festive Food to Order – £7.00 per kg
- Aldi Specially Selected Exquisite British Hand-Finished Chesham Bronze Turkey – £8.99 per kg
- Tesco Narragansett Whole Turkey, £36 to £58 (serves 10-15), Tesco Festive Food to Order – £9.00 per kg
- Waitrose Small Free Range Bronze Feathered Whole Turkey with Giblets, 2.5kg-4kg, £25-£40 – £10.00 per kg
- Free Range Norfolk Black Whole Bird, 3.6kg (serves 4-6), £40.83, M&S – £11.50 per kg
- Norfolk Black British Whole Turkey, Sainsbury’s Food to order – £12.00 per kg
- Daylesford Organic Turkey, 6kg, £101.94, Ocado – £16.99 per kg
The cheapest Christmas turkeys: luxury entries for 2019 were…
- Cheapest! Asda Extra Special Free Range Norfolk Bronze Turkey – £5.97 per kg
- Tesco Free Range Finest Bronze Turkey Whole Bird – £7.00 per kg
- Iceland Luxury British Easy Carve Extra Tasty Turkey Crown – £8 per kg
- Aldi Hand Finished Chesham Bronze Turkey – £8.99 per kg
- Marks & Spencer Free-Range Pembrokeshire Bronze Turkey – £10.05 per kg
- Waitrose Free Range Bronze Feathered Turkey – £10.05 per kg
The cheapest Christmas turkeys: luxury entries for 2018 were…
- Cheapest! Iceland Roast From Frozen Easy Carve Whole Turkey Topped with Streaky Bacon – £6.10 per kg
- Asda Extra Special Free Range Whole Corn Fed Bronze Turkey – £6.49 per kg
- Lidl Deluxe Broadland Large Free Range Bronze Turkey – £6.29 per kg
- Tesco Free Range Finest Bronze Turkey Whole Bird – £7.00 per kg
- Marks & Spencer Free Range Norfolk Bronze whole bird – £10 per kg
- Waitrose Cranberry Burst Turkey Parcel – £45 per 1.7kg
Cheapest Christmas turkeys: turkey crown
Turkey crowns are typically more expensive per kg than a whole turkey, but make a great option for a smaller gathering. So this year we have also compared supermarkets turkey crowns to find the cheapest.
The cheapest Christmas turkey crown: entries for 2020
- Cheapest! Asda British Turkey Crown – £6.95 per kg
- Tesco White Turkey Crown, £8.34 to £28 (serves 6-15), Tesco Festive Food to Order – £6.95 per kg
- Morrisons Christmas Turkey Crown, from £17.15 – £7 per kg
- Bernard Matthews Golden Norfolk Basted Turkey Crown Medium, 2kg (serves 6-10), £15, Iceland – £7.50 per kg
- British free-range bronze whole turkey Taste the Difference, Sainsbury’s Food to order – £8.75 per kg
- Waitrose Essential Frozen Turkey Medium Basted Crown, 2-2.49kg, £19 – £9.50 per kg
- Waitrose Medium Turkey Breast Crown with Prime Wing, 2kg-3kg, £21-£30 – £10.00 per kg
- Frozen Oakham Turkey Crown, 1.5kg (serves 4-6), £15, M&S – £10.00 per kg
- Aldi Specially Selected British Roly Poly Turkey Crown Saddle Cut (serves 9-14) – £11.99 per kg
Should you buy a cheap turkey?
At GoodtoKnow, we’re all about finding you the cheapest prices, but nobody wants to pay for something of low quality, especially at Christmas. Avoid meat with added water as it will dry out when cooking and the meat will be dry. And gravitate towards supermarkets that pledge good animal welfare too.
Always do your research about the quality of birds on offer and don’t be afraid to ask in store. Perhaps Christmas is the time of year that we feel like we can splash out a little bit more and treat ourselves?
What about the local butcher?
When we asked GoodtoKnowers on Facebook where they buy their turkey, the majority of people said they go to their local butcher to order their festive feast.
You can get a great bargain on a really good quality bird by having a chat to your butcher – see what they recommend!
