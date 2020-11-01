We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We've compared all the supermarkets to find the cheapest frozen, fresh and luxury whole Christmas turkeys and the cheapest turkey crown for Christmas 2020. Including birds from Waitrose, Aldi and more.

Christmas turkey is the centrepiece of Christmas dinner. But because of the demand at this time of year they can be extremely expensive – read on to discover where to buy the cheapest supermarket Christmas turkeys.

In 2017 Lidl trumped their competitors with the cheapest Christmas dinner overall, but does that mean that they’ll bag the crown for lowest priced turkey this year?

The cheapest supermarket turkey this Christmas

According to the budget supermarket itself, it’s Aldi that is selling the UK’s cheapest fresh British whole turkey this festive period.

Aldi’s succulent Fresh British Whole Turkeys are priced at an impressive £2.95 per kg, and will reportedly be the cheapest traditional big bird shoppers can find in UK supermarkets this December.

It’s available in three sizes too, so you can make sure there’s plenty to go around! There’s small (2.00kg – 4.49kg, serves 6-11), medium (4.50kg – 5.99kg, serves 11-14), and large (6.00kg – 8.00kg, serves 15-18).

Aldi’s plump British whole turkeys are Red Tractor certified and promise to be ‘notably rich to taste, with a juicy tenderness’ – sounds like the perfect Turkey!

Scroll down to find more of the cheapest turkeys to buy this year…

To help you find a great value turkey, we asked all the major supermarkets for the prices of the cheapest frozen, fresh, luxury whole turkeys and turkey crowns. Below we have listed them all, from cheapest to most expensive. Where there was a price or weight range, we’ve worked out the price per kilo based on the minimum weight.

Cheapest Christmas turkeys: Frozen turkeys

The cheapest Christmas turkeys: frozen entries for 2020

The cheapest Christmas turkeys: frozen entries for 2019 were…

Cheapest! Aldi small British Turkey – £2.57 per kg – Serves 4-7 people

Aldi small British Turkey – £2.57 per kg – Serves 4-7 people Iceland Bernard Matthews Golden Norfolk Basted Turkey XX Large – £2.61 per kg

Tesco British Frozen Extra Extra Large Basted Whole Turkey Bird – £2.82 per kg

Asda Frozen Basted Extra Large British Turkey – £2.95 per kg

Lidl Braemoor Small Ready Basted Turkey with Giblets – £2.96 per kg

Sainsbury’s Extra Large Basted Whole Frozen Turkey – £3.16 per kg

Essential Waitrose frozen turkey medium with giblets – £4.00 per kg

Marks & Spencer Frozen Whole Oakham British Turkey – £4.50 per kg

The cheapest Christmas turkeys: frozen entries for 2018 were…

Cheapest! Asda Basted Extra Large British Turkey – £3.01 per kg

Asda Basted Extra Large British Turkey – £3.01 per kg Lidl Braemoor Small Ready Basted Turkey with Giblets – £3.60 per kg

Tesco Mini Basted Whole Bird – £3.92 per kg

Sainsbury’s Small Basted Whole Turkey – £4.38 per kg

essential Waitrose Frozen Turkey – £4.50 per kg

Marks & Spencer Frozen Whole Oakham British Turkey – £4.50 per kg

Iceland Roast From Frozen Boneless Butter Basted Turkey Breast Joint with Bacon – £5.20 per kg

READ MORE: Wondering how long to cook your turkey for? Take a look at our definitive Christmas turkey cooking guide to discover everything you need to know including what size turkey to buy and how long to cook it for.

Cheapest Christmas turkeys: fresh turkeys

The cheapest Christmas turkeys: fresh entries for 2020

The cheapest Christmas turkeys: fresh entries for 2019 were…

Cheapest! Lidl Fresh Whole Turkey – £2.89 per kg

Lidl Fresh Whole Turkey – £2.89 per kg Cheapest! Aldi British Fresh Extra Large Whole Turkey – £2.89 per kg

Aldi British Fresh Extra Large Whole Turkey – £2.89 per kg Tesco Fresh Whole turkey (basted and non-basted) – £4.00 per kg

Asda Whole basted turkey – £4.25 per kg

essential Waitrose Turkey – £5 per kg

– £5 per kg Sainsbury’s Fresh Standard Turkey – £5.13 per kg

Marks & Spencer Whole Oakham British Turkey – £6.50 per kg

The cheapest Christmas turkeys: fresh entries for 2018 were…

Cheapest! Lidl Birchwood Farm Large Whole Turkey – £3.95 per kg

Lidl Birchwood Farm Large Whole Turkey – £3.95 per kg Asda whole basted turkey – £4.00 per kg

Tesco Whole bird (basted and non-basted) – £4.00 per kg (in-store only)

Sainsbury’s Whole Bird- between £4.13 per kg – £4.29 per kg

essential Waitrose White Turkey – £5 per kg

– £5 per kg Marks & Spencer Whole Oakham British Turkey – £5 per kg

Cheapest Christmas turkeys: luxury turkeys

The cheapest Christmas turkeys: luxury entries for 2020

The cheapest Christmas turkeys: luxury entries for 2019 were…

Cheapest! Asda Extra Special Free Range Norfolk Bronze Turkey – £5.97 per kg

Asda Extra Special Free Range Norfolk Bronze Turkey – £5.97 per kg Tesco Free Range Finest Bronze Turkey Whole Bird – £7.00 per kg

Iceland Luxury British Easy Carve Extra Tasty Turkey Crown – £8 per kg

Aldi Hand Finished Chesham Bronze Turkey – £8.99 per kg

Marks & Spencer Free-Range Pembrokeshire Bronze Turkey – £10.05 per kg

Waitrose Free Range Bronze Feathered Turkey – £10.05 per kg

The cheapest Christmas turkeys: luxury entries for 2018 were…

Cheapest! Iceland Roast From Frozen Easy Carve Whole Turkey Topped with Streaky Bacon – £6.10 per kg

Iceland Roast From Frozen Easy Carve Whole Turkey Topped with Streaky Bacon – £6.10 per kg Asda Extra Special Free Range Whole Corn Fed Bronze Turkey – £6.49 per kg

Lidl Deluxe Broadland Large Free Range Bronze Turkey – £6.29 per kg

Tesco Free Range Finest Bronze Turkey Whole Bird – £7.00 per kg

Marks & Spencer Free Range Norfolk Bronze whole bird – £10 per kg

Waitrose Cranberry Burst Turkey Parcel – £45 per 1.7kg

Psst… Can’t decide how to cook your turkey this Christmas? For a tasty Christmas turkey, we adore Gordon Ramsay’s roast turkey with lemon, parsley and garlic recipe.

Cheapest Christmas turkeys: turkey crown

Turkey crowns are typically more expensive per kg than a whole turkey, but make a great option for a smaller gathering. So this year we have also compared supermarkets turkey crowns to find the cheapest.

The cheapest Christmas turkey crown: entries for 2020

Should you buy a cheap turkey?

At GoodtoKnow, we’re all about finding you the cheapest prices, but nobody wants to pay for something of low quality, especially at Christmas. Avoid meat with added water as it will dry out when cooking and the meat will be dry. And gravitate towards supermarkets that pledge good animal welfare too.

Always do your research about the quality of birds on offer and don’t be afraid to ask in store. Perhaps Christmas is the time of year that we feel like we can splash out a little bit more and treat ourselves?

What about the local butcher?

When we asked GoodtoKnowers on Facebook where they buy their turkey, the majority of people said they go to their local butcher to order their festive feast.

You can get a great bargain on a really good quality bird by having a chat to your butcher – see what they recommend!

We’d love to hear from you about what type of bird you order and how much you pay for it? Head over to our Facebook page to join the conversation.