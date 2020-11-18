We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Terry's Chocolate Orange flavour is everywhere this time of year.

Whether you’re after a game changing bottle of gin or a super festive hot chocolate, the flavour of Terry’s Chocolate Orange is an iconic one during the Christmas season.

And now a baking pro has created something insanely delicious with the beloved chocolate treat.

Fitwaffle Kitchen’s Instagram page has shared an incredible video showing followers how to make Terry’s Chocolate Orange millionaire shortbread bars and it looks incredible.

The account captioned the clip, ‘OH MY! if you love Terry’s chocolate orange, you will love this twist on a Millionaire’s shortbread 😋 and it’s much easier to make than you may think! A chocolate digestive base, thick caramel with a hint of orange flavour in the middle and chocolate orange on the top 😍‘

Forget banana bread – that is so last lockdown. Impress yourself and your household with this simple recipe and have your friends wishing the restrictions were lifted so they could come round and try some of your festive bakes.

Terry’s Chocolate Orange Millionaire Shortbread Bars – Ingredients:

Base:

1 pack (433g) chocolate digestive biscuits

130g unsalted nutter, melted

Caramel:

1 tin (397g) condensed milk

90g unsalted butter

100g light brown sugar

1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp orange extract (optional)

1 tbsp golden syrup

Topping:

250g Terry’s Chocolate Orange

16 mini Chocolate Orange Segments

Tin size: 8×8”

And if you want to make sure yours turn out best – stick to this simple tip: The caramel needs to turn thick and fudge like in the pan before pouring onto the base, otherwise it won’t set. This can take around 10 mins on a medium heat.

And fans cannot get enough of the drool-worthy recipe.

One chocolate lover commented, ‘Yesssss and that bottom base looks better un cooked.’

Another tagged a friend and wrote, ‘We need to do it!‘